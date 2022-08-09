Bridgestone Arena is no stranger to hosting inaugural events.
And in November, the venue can check another off its list when it hosts the first-ever Music City Hockey Classic between the Northeastern University Huskies and Western Michigan University Broncos, setting up a rematch from last year’s NCAA Tournament East Regional, which WMU won 2-1 in overtime.
The game will be part of Friday doubleheader on Nov. 25. The Nashville Predators host the Colorado Avalanche the same day at 1 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, Aug. 8, via Ticketmaster.
Coming off arguably the most successful season in program history, Northeastern went 25-13-1 last year, winning its first-ever Hockey East regular season championship, and reaching the NCAA Tournament for the third time in the last five years. The Huskies fell to UConn in the Hockey East Tournament semifinals.
The Huskies feature the reigning Hockey East Coach of the Year in Jerry Keefe and two of the top returning starters in the country in captain Aidan McDonough and Devon Levi. Both were All-Americans and Hockey East first team All-Star selections a season ago.
McDonough, a Vancouver Canucks prospect, led the Huskies with 25 goals and 39 points last season. He was Hockey East’s leading goal scorer and second-leading scorer, and he ranked second nationally in total goals.
Levi, a top prospect of the Buffalo Sabres, enjoyed an impressive freshman season in 2021-22, winning several awards — including the National Rookie of the Year, Mike Richter Award, Hockey East Goaltender of the Year, Hockey East Rookie of the Year.
Predators General Manager David Poile is a 1971 Northeastern graduate.
Western Michigan had an equally impressive 2021-22 season, going 26-12-1 and earning the program’s first-ever No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Broncos, whose overtime victory over Northeastern in the East Region semifinals was the first-ever NCAA tourney win in school history, fell to the University of Minnesota in the Region final.
WMU returns second-leading goal scorer Jason Polin and fifth-year senior Cole Gallant. Polin tallied 16 goals and 26 points while Gallant chipped in nine goals and 25 points. Broncos head coach Pat Ferschweiler was a former assistant coach with the Detroit Red Wings.
