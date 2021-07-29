Into the early 2000s, the University of Miami was widely referenced around the National Football League as “Wide Receiver U.”
The school produced NFL wideouts such as Michael Irvin, Reggie Wayne, Santana Moss, Andre Johnson, Devin Hester, Travis Benjamin, Roscoe Parrish and Allen Hurns. It now has another potentially in the pipeline.
Four-star Oakland receiver Isaiah Horton committed to Miami via Twitter on Wednesday, picking the Hurricanes over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, and Penn State, among others. He’s the Hurricanes’ seventh commit in the class of 2022, which included four four-star players and currently ranks 58th in the NCAA.
The 6-foot-3 wideout had an official visit to Miami on June 11. That’s where his relationships with receivers coach Rob Likens, offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee and head coach Manny Diaz progressed. Horton reportedly decided after that visit that the Hurricanes were his pick.
Miami had the No. 17-ranked passing offense in the NCAA last season under Lashlee.
“The way [Lashlee] runs his offense, I’m very excited to be a part of that,” Horton told 247Sports. “He’s going to get his playmakers the ball. His outside receivers, he’s going to get them the ball.”
Horton, the No. 8-ranked recruit in Tennessee and the 39th-ranked receiver in the class of 2022 according to 247Sports' composite rankings, had 34 receptions for 643 yards (18.9 yards per reception) and seven touchdowns for the Class 6A state champion Patriots in 2020.
He started his high school career at Ensworth before transferring to Oakland before the 2020 season.
