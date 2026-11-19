Former Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia eager to get started in UFL Spring football league selected ex-Commodore with No. 1 overall pick of draft John Glennon John Glennon Author twitter Author email Nov 19, 2026 Nov 19, 2026 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Diego Pavia Casey Gower Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gift this article New subscriber benefit! Copied to clipboard Out of gifts for the month Unfortunately you've used all of your gifts this month. Your counter will reset on the first day of next month. Share this article paywall-free Email Copy Link Diego Pavia sounds full of enthusiasm for his new job.The former Vanderbilt quarterback was on Wednesday night selected by the Columbus Aviators with the No. 1 overall pick of the United Football League’s draft. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm%96 &u{ :D 2 k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]E96F7=]4@>^Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<QmkDEC@?8mDAC:?8 7@@E32== =628F6k^DEC@?8mk^2m 6?E6C:?8 :ED 7@FCE9 D62D@?[ 4C62E65 :? a_ac 3J 2 >6C86C @7 E96 7@C>6C )u{ 2?5 &$u{]k^AmkAm!2G:2 BF:4<=J C6DA@?565 E@ 86EE:?8 5C27E65 H:E9 2 k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^I]4@>^5:68@A2G:2_a^DE2EFD^a`abache_ffc_bhdedhQ E2C86ElQ03=2?<QmkDEC@?8mD@4:2= >65:2 A@DEk^DEC@?8mk^2m C676C6?4:?8 E96 (}qp’D r2:E=:? r=2C<[ H9@ H2D ?2>65 E92E =628F6’D C@@<:6 @7 E96 J62C :? a_ac 27E6C 2G6C28:?8 `h]a A@:?ED[ g]c 2DD:DED 2?5 d]f C63@F?5D A6C 82>6]k^AmkAm“pAAC64:2E6 2== E96 =@G6 2?5 DFAA@CE 7C@> 6G6CJ@?6 C6249:?8 @FEPP :’> C625J E@ r2:E=:? r=2C< E9:D >7’6CPPk^AmkAm%96 6:89E\E62> &u{ H:== @A6? 2 `_\H66< D62D@? |2C49 ae @7 a_af H:E9 2 82>6 :? {@F:DG:==6] !=2J@77D 2C6 D4965F=65 E@ DE2CE :? yF?6] v2>6D H:== 36 E6=6G:D65 3J t$!}[ pqr 2?5 u~)]k^AmkAmr@=F>3FD 7:?:D965 =2DE :? E96 =628F6 :? a_ae H:E9 2 b\f >2C< 5FC:?8 E96 E62>’D 6IA2?D:@? D62D@?] %96 pG:2E@CD 7:?:D965 D6G6?E9 :? E96 &u{ H:E9 `[eeg A2DD:?8 J2C5D[ 2G6C28:?8 76H6C E92? `f_ J2C5D E9C@F89 E96 2:C A6C 82>6 2?5 E@E2=:?8 ;FDE `a A2DD:?8 E@F495@H?D]k^AmkAm%9:D H:== 36 !2G:2’D D64@?5 8@ 2E A=2J:?8 AC@76DD:@?2= 7@@E32==[ 27E6C 2? F?DF446DD7F= 2EE6>AE H:E9 E96 q2=E:>@C6 #2G6?D 62C=:6C E9:D J62C]k^AmkAm&?5C27E65 3J E96 }u{ :? a_ae[ !2G:2 D:8?65 2 E9C66\J62C 562= 2D 2 7C66 286?E H:E9 q2=E:>@C6 :? pAC:=[ 3FE 96 H2D H2:G65 367@C6 E96 E62> 3682? EC2:?:?8 42>A :? yF=J]k^AmkAmp EH@\J62C DE2CE6C 2E '2?56C3:=E 27E6C EC2?D76CC:?8 7C@> }6H |6I:4@ $E2E6[ !2G:2 7:?:D965 D64@?5 :? E96 a_ad w6:D>2? %C@A9J G@E:?8] w6 8F:565 E96 r@>>@5@C6D E@ 2 `_\b C64@C5 :? a_ad[ E9C@H:?8 7@C b[dbh J2C5D 2?5 ah E@F495@H?D[ H9:=6 255:?8 `ef 42CC:6D 7@C gea J2C5D 2?5 `_ E@F495@H?D]k^AmkAmx? !2G:2’D 7:CDE D62D@? 2E '2?5J 96 E9C6H 7@C a[ahb J2C5D 2?5 a_ E@F495@H?D[ H9:=6 255:?8 `ha 42CC:6D 7@C g_` 42CC:6D 2?5 6:89E E@F495@H?D]k^AmkAm%96 r@>>@5@C6D 7:?:D965 f\e :? a_ac[ E96 E62>’D 7:CDE H:??:?8 C64@C5 D:?46 a_`b]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Diego Pavia United Football League (2024–present) National Football League Caitlin Clark Columbus, Ohio Vanderbilt University Baltimore Ravens Heisman Trophy Vanderbilt Commodores Football Nfl Teams Seasons Nfl Seasons Nfl Teams American Football John Glennon Author twitter Author email Follow John Glennon Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Sponsored by