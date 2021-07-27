The Tennessee Volunteers pulled off a big recruiting win in 2020 landing four-star receiver Malachi Wideman.
Now, Deion Sanders and Jackson State are celebrating a big win of their own after Wideman committed to the school on Monday, a little over one month after announcing he entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report from the Knoxville News Sentinel.
Wideman is the newest member of a JSU receiver room that saw an influx of talent with the addition of four-star prospects Quaydarius Davis and Trevonte Rucker, three-star recruit Aalah Brown, Louisville transfer Corey Reed and Ohio transfer Shane Hooks.
Originally a Florida State in 2019, Wideman decommitted after the school parted ways with head coach Willie Taggart. The 6-foot-4 wideout was then burned by a coaching change again when Tennessee fired Jeremy Pruitt amid an NCAA investigation for recruiting violations.
“Unfortunately, after taking a lot of things into great consideration, I have decided to do what is best for me and my family,” Wideman tweeted after entering the transfer portal. “I am embarking on a future that will allow me to showcase my God-given talents on a solid platform in basketball and football. I will always have love for Tennessee and my fellow teammates, but at this time God, has compelled me to choose another path. I have entered the transfer portal.”
The No. 19-ranked recruit in Florida in the class of 2020 and the 117th-ranked recruit in the country, according to 247Sports composite rankings. Wideman was also a three-star recruit as a basketball player. He’s expected to continue being a dual-sport athlete at JSU, playing shooting guard or small forward.
Wideman is the second former Vols player to join Sanders at Jackson State along with edge rusher Nyles Gaddy, who was a walk-on at Tennessee.
