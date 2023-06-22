In the closing seconds of the Titans’ final offseason practice, quarterback Malik Willis lofted a pass to the left side of the end zone.
Mason Kinsey hauled in the touchdown catch, prompting a big roar from offensive players on the sideline.
The play served as an exclamation point to a good offseason for Willis, the 2022 third-round pick who was in need of making a better second impression after his rookie year. He struggled in his first three NFL starts last season, part of the reason the Titans drafted quarterback Will Levis in the second round two months ago.
In non-contact workouts over the last several weeks, Willis looked more comfortable, more accurate and less hesitant than he did during the 2022 regular season, even while learning the new system of offensive coordinator Tim Kelly.
“I think he’s done a great job,” Titans quarterbacks coach Charles London said. “This offseason, he was tasked with coming in and trying to take his game to a different level, as far as just understanding the fundamentals of football, quarterback play, the offense, and he’s done a great job of doing that, preparing each day.
“We’ve seen him get better with his footwork. He’s gotten better with his timing. Just as any young player, you want to continue to see the growth from practice to practice, and we’ve seen that from him."
London wasn’t the only one praising Willis’ improvement this offseason.
Veteran Titans starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill did so as well, saying it was fun to see the former Liberty star grow by pushing himself and working hard in the Nashville heat.
“You’re seeing everything you want to see ... at quarterback — a guy in command of the offense,” Tannehill said. “He’s throwing the ball accurately, he’s playing fast. When you do those things, you give yourself a chance and ultimately play good football.”
Those steps are positive developments for Willis’ NFL future, but they don’t necessarily do much to answer this question: Will Willis’ future come with the Titans?
The reason is that, barring injury or unexpected trade, the Titans have two quarterbacks set for the roster: Tannehill and Levis. Tannehill is the unquestioned starter at this point, and Levis — the 33rd overall pick of the 2023 draft — would have to be spectacularly bad in training camp to be released before his first regular season. How bad are we talking about? Levis would probably need to throw with his left hand only or take a stand against wearing his helmet. In other words, it will never happen.
So Willis’ chances of playing for the Titans this season — again barring trade or injury at quarterback — will hinge on a few factors, not all of which he can control.
One will be the health and depth of the team as the Titans craft their season-opening 53-man roster. The Titans might want to keep three quarterbacks. But if training-camp injuries — or a lack of sufficient talent — leave question marks at other spots, then a third quarterback becomes a luxury the team may not be able to afford.
The second factor seems like more of a Mike Vrabel principle. Never in his previous five seasons has he started the season with three quarterbacks. So even if the Titans aren’t concerned about depth at other spots, and even if there’s not a clear-cut difference between Willis and Levis, Vrabel may decide he has more important priorities for a 53rd roster spot than using it on a third quarterback — who would be used only under emergency circumstances if the other two are healthy.
A third factor will be the ongoing progress reports for Willis and Levis. Does Willis continue to take strides, to the point the team believes he can eventually be a starter — here or elsewhere? In that case, the Titans would want to hold on to him as an asset, either for themselves or to trade him.
Along the same lines, what if Levis’ training camp and preseason go poorly? What if the Titans immediately have concerns about his upside? It seems unlikely. But even so, the Titans wouldn’t cut Levis — they’d just be more likely to hold on to Willis, hedging against Levis’ future.
What’s it all mean?
Willis should feel good about his offseason, not only about the strides he made from a physical standpoint, but on the technical side of the game as well.
The fruits of his labor, however, may have to be realized elsewhere.