Rookie quarterback Will Levis said he hopes to return to preseason action Friday when the Titans host the New England Patriots.
Levis, the Titans’ second-round pick in April, suffered a reported lower-body injury last Thursday in Minnesota, leaving practice before it was over.
He was held out of the Titans’ preseason game against the Vikings on Saturday, which meant Malik Willis played nearly the entire contest.
“That’s what I’m aiming for,” Levis said of Friday's game. “I don’t know any timeline, but I’m just going to take it one day at a time.”
Added Titans coach Mike Vrabel: “I hope [Levis plays on Friday]. I don’t know what I expect, but I hope that he can. I don’t know if he will or not.”
Levis didn’t specify the nature of the injury, but said he didn’t believe it was a significant one.
“I just had something happen at practice that just came up, and went to the medical staff, and I’m just following their directions and the best way to attack it and get better,” Levis said. “It’s nothing too serious, but I’m just going to make sure I take the right steps to get back to the road to recovery.”
A former Kentucky standout, Levis attended Tuesday’s practice and stretched with the team, but was not a participant. He did, however, get plenty of throws in during lulls in practice and didn’t appear to be favoring any type of injury.
Assuming the Titans keep three quarterbacks on the team’s 53-man roster, Levis and Willis are battling for the opportunity to back up starter Ryan Tannehill.
Levis was up-and-down in the Titans’ first preseason game, completing nine-of-14 passes for 85 yards and an interception against Chicago.
It remains to be seen how much the missed practice time — and preseason opportunity — will set him back in the quarterback competition.
“The first couple days that I had it and where I found out I wasn’t going to play in Minnesota, I was definitely down,” Levis said. “Coach Vrabes was quick to know I was upset and pick me up, like, 'Hey, pick your head up, can’t do anything about it.’ [You’ve] got to be smart with it, listen to the trainers and do whatever you can as a teammate when you’re not able to play.”