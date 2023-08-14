Sometimes less can be more.
That’s roughly the advice Titans coach Mike Vrabel has for rookie quarterback Will Levis as the second-round draft pick prepares for his second preseason game.
Levis had some good and some bad moments in Saturday’s preseason loss to Chicago, finishing nine-of-14 for 85 yards and one interception. His 51.2 quarterback rating was dragged down by the pick on the Titans’ final offensive play, a long, downfield pass Levis had to throw with the team in desperation mode.
In assessing the former Kentucky standout’s performance overall, Vrabel said Levis shouldn’t feel like he has to accomplish too much on every play.
“Just take what’s there,” Vrabel said. “Just trying to make sure that we’re not overdoing it.
“Just taking what they give you, getting in the flow of things and seeing the different [defensive] rotations, and when you see them drop out of there [into a Tampa-2 defense], being okay to take the checkdown. Put the ball in the back’s hands and let them work for you, see if [the defense] can tackle, see if we can break a tackle — those things.”
Levis certainly had no hesitation about throwing downfield, as four of his 14 attempts were for more than 20 yards, per Pro Football Focus. He connected on a pair of those tosses, hitting both Mason Kinsey and Racey McMath for 21-yard gains.
Levis’ biggest miss, however, came on one of those longer throws, as he failed to connect with an open Gavin Holmes on the Titans’ second-to-last offensive play.
“At the end, had a chance to win the game and kind of make a throw to win the game there,” Levis said. “Just a shame it didn’t happen. But learn from it, try to get better.”
Playing behind second- and third-team offensive line members, Levis had mixed results against the Bears’ heavy pass rush.
On the bright side, Levis connected on two of the three attempts he managed to get off while under pressure, totaling 12 yards.
On the other hand, Levis was sacked four times on eight pressured drop-backs. He certainly shouldn’t shoulder the bulk of the blame in that regard. But there were times Levis held onto the ball too long, taking an average of 4.15 seconds to throw while under pressure, per PFF.
“Obviously not having a live pass rush [in a game situation before], knowing when we need to step up, when the journey is over, when we may have to ditch one,” Titans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly said of Levis. “But you look at his ability to be able to get the ball out when he was playing on time. He had some really good throws for us.
“And again, it’s a good learning situation for him to be able to come back in here today, be able to watch [film], now get a true understanding of why we’re doing things a certain way and again, look forward to seeing his growth from game one to game two.”
Even if it meant getting dragged down on a handful of occasions, Levis said he was appreciative of facing significant pressure in a game situation.
It’s the only way he’ll learn, the only way he’ll be able to continue to battle Malik Willis for the Titans’ No. 2 quarterback position.
“Definitely when you get into a game environment and getting hit for the first time, it changes things,” Levis said. “Being able to understand when I have to move or when there’s pressure, these are really the only types of environments where I can truly get reps to get better that way. So it was good to feel that.”