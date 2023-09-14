Vanderbilt’s football team has put up some impressive offensive numbers through its first three games this season.
But it’s hard to build on that success without possessing the ball.
That’s why Commodores coach Clark Lea focused his message on fewer offensive turnovers this week, days after Vanderbilt threw two interceptions and lost a fumble in last weekend’s 36-20 loss at Wake Forest.
“We just made too many [mistakes] on our end to be able to ever really get back into a back and forth within the [Wake Forest] game,” Lea said. “There’s a lot to learn from that. Learning is painful. Growth is painful.”
The Commodores (2-1), who play at UNLV on Saturday, have shown some elements of an explosive passing attack.
Quarterback AJ Swann is tied for fourth in the nation with eight touchdown tosses, guiding a passing attack that’s averaging almost 273 yards per contest. Will Sheppard is the big-name, red-zone receiver, as he leads the country with six touchdown catches — two in each of Vanderbilt’s three contests.
But Swann has utilized plenty of other options as well.
Speedy Jayden McGowan is averaging six receptions per game, while freshman London Humphreys, a Nashville native and Christ Presbyterian Academy graduate, is emerging as a big-play threat — with six catches for 164 yards (27.3-yard average) and two touchdowns.
“We believe in our pass game,” Lea said. “We believe in AJ’s ability and the receivers’ ability to make plays. Again, you look at London’s performance continues to strengthen. He had four catches [on] four targets for over 100 yards and a touchdown. I thought the ball he caught, the throw and the catch [for our] last score ... was a really impressive play.”
But there have been hiccups in the passing attack as well.
One of Swann’s strengths during his freshman season was ball security, as he completed 10 touchdowns versus two interceptions in 198 attempts. The turnover ratio looks a little different so far this season, as Swann has thrown three picks in 98 attempts.
Two of those interceptions came in the first quarter of the loss to Wake, and the first — which occurred on the first series — set the Demon Deacons up with a first down at Vanderbilt’s 10-yard line.
“We talked a lot about better decisions with the ball,” Lea said. “We’ve got a good young quarterback that needs to take some risks, but he also has to understand there’s certain places you can miss and certain places you can’t.
“There’s sometimes where you’re going to take a sack or throw the ball away. We’ve got a really good punter, and it’s not a bad idea to get our punt group on the field. I think experience is a great teacher in this respect. But certainly for [the Demon Deacons] to start their first possession on our 10-yard line was a challenge to our strategy to come out and win the game.”
The good has outweighed the bad for Swann so far.
But as the Commodores ready for the start of Southeastern Conference play on Sept. 23 against Kentucky, Lea wants to make sure the sophomore continues to progress.
“I don’t want AJ out there over-analyzing every throw he makes,” Lea said. “But certainly he has to recognize moments where he’s trying to force something, or sometimes I feel like there needs to be a little more urgency with the throw. Those are things I do believe take experience to learn, but those are also things we need to be pushing hard because we have to evolve forward there.”