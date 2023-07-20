In the day and age of college athletes transferring schools to pursue instant opportunity, it’s not often that talented quarterbacks bide their time and wait for a starting opportunity.
Joe Milton has done just that at Tennessee, watching — for the most part — over the last two years as Hendon Hooker guided the Vols and produced eye-popping stats.
The hope and expectation of Volunteer fans is that Milton will seize his starting opportunity this season, the same way Hooker did in 2021 when given the chance.
“It is rare you’re able to keep quarterbacks inside your quarterback room — the days of having four or five quarterbacks consistently, I think those are probably not real anymore,” Vols coach Josh Heupel said Thursday at SEC Media Days in Nashville. “Guys want to have the opportunity to play and compete early.
“I think it’s rare that a young man like Joe is able to sit back and trust the people around him — that we have his best interests at heart — recognize the areas he can and needs to grow and become the player he’s capable of, and also know that if I [stay] this thing out and I compete hard every single day, I’m going to grow and, in what we do offensively, going to be able to do the things I want to inside the college football landscape. Those are rare things and it takes a really mature guy, which Joe has proven to be.”
Milton, who transferred to Tennessee after three years at Michigan, did start the Vols’ first two games in 2021. But he then gave way to Hooker, who remained Tennessee’s starter until he suffered an ACL injury in a loss to South Carolina last year near the end of the regular season.
Milton’s numbers in the Vols’ 56-0 win against Vanderbilt to close the regular season were pretty routine, as he completed 11-of-21 passes for 147 yards and one touchdown.
But he stole the spotlight in Tennessee’s 31-14 Orange Bowl victory over Clemson, earning most valuable player honors after completing 19-of-28 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns.
“For Joe, I think [that game] solidified all the work he put in, that he would go out and perform and play,” Heupel said. “It was proving himself right as much as anything. It wasn’t about proving anyone wrong. It was about proving himself right. It was great for him and it was great for the guys around him, to see that hard work does pay off and take advantage of your opportunities and be prepared when it comes.”
In two seasons at Tennessee, Milton has thrown for 1,346 yards and 12 touchdowns with zero interceptions. Of the 114 FBS quarterbacks who threw 10 or more touchdown passes last season, Milton was the only one to not throw a pick.
He showed marked improvement in his appearances — in relief and as a starter — from 2021 to 2022 as well.
Milton upped his yards per attempt from 6.1 in 2021 to 11.8 in 2022, increased his completion percentage from 52 percent to 65 percent, and bumped up his touchdown percentage from three percent to 12 percent.
Heupel expects Milton to take more steps forward in 2023.
“He’s got a lot more out there,” Heupel said. “He’s had a great offseason. For 15 practices and spring ball, he did a great job of working and navigating the pocket, being extremely accurate with the football. I’m really excited to get back on the grass with him during the course of training camp. I believe he’s poised to have a great ‘23 season.”
Will Milton be able to guide the Vols to the kind of offensive success they had last season, when they led the nation in scoring (46.1 points per game) and total offense (525.5 yards per game) en route to an 11-2 record and a No. 6 final ranking?
“I'm extremely, extremely confident,” Milton said. “I trust the guys around me. I trust my coaches to go through the preparation with me confidently. I'm extremely confident, and I'm ready for it.”