Only weeks into his pro career, Caleb Murphy has already heard the inquiry enough that he has a ready-made response.
The question: What’s the leap been like from NCAA Division II school to NFL training camp?
The quickly delivered answer: “There is no leap.”
Alrighty, then.
If it sounds like the answer of a confident rookie, well, why shouldn’t Murphy be?
Heading into the Titans’ final preseason contest against New England on Friday, the undrafted free agent out of Ferris State has three sacks in two games, tied for the most among NFL edge rushers, per Pro Football Focus.
“Once you start piling up sacks, you obviously get a little more confidence in your pass-rushing, winning on moves and just getting to the spots you want to,” Murphy said.
If others are surprised by Murphy’s pass-rushing impact, he doesn’t sound so, not after setting an NCAA record with 25.5 sacks and tying an NCAA mark with 39 tackles for loss. Both of those numbers were totaled in a single season last year. Murphy’s production was a big reason Ferris State repeated as Division II national champions in 2022.
“I think [the question about transitioning from Division II to the NFL] is probably the question I get the most, and I try to answer it in the same way: I played with some guys at my school, we won two national championships and blew teams out of the water,” Murphy said. “I think we practiced hard, we played hard and it showed on the field. We played D-II teams, [but] we had guys that transferred from D-I teams. I mean, I’ve seen it all, so I’m not really worried about too much of that.”
The 6-3, 254-pound Murphy went undrafted in part because of the level of competition he played against in college, and in part because his size and speed didn’t necessarily project at the next NFL level.
But Murphy’s two-sack game against Minnesota last week, even if it came against the Vikings’ reserve offensive linemen, caught the eye of Brian Baldinger. The NFL Network analyst featured Murphy in a film clip he posted on Twitter earlier this week.
“I’ve been watching this Caleb Murphy the last two weeks — a free agent, undrafted — but it looks like he has an idea how to rush the passer,” said Baldinger, who went on to break down Murphy’s success in recording the sacks.
“He’s got a plan, and then when he gets [to the quarterback], he gets there in an angry mood. I don’t know what the role of Caleb Murphy is going to be, but the Tennessee Titans want pass rushers. Everybody wants pass rushers. Maybe there’s something there with Caleb Murphy.”
Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, a two-time Pro Bowler, has been impressed by Murphy’s ability to learn and to communicate.
Simmons made a call during a practice rep earlier this week that Murphy didn’t follow. But immediately after practice, Murphy approached Simmons, wanting to figure out what he should have done on the play.
“I like Caleb,” Simmons said. “When you got a young guy like that, that can rush like he can rush but also just wants to learn and be on the same page … you can’t help but respect it. You can see he’s gotten better since he first got up here up until now. So I’m excited to see him. I don’t know what his status is, but for sure … he’s going to help us up front.”
Despite the eye-catching sack totals in the first two preseason games, Murphy isn’t necessarily a lock for the initial 53-man roster that will be announced Aug. 29. He still appears to be in a competition with players like Sam Okuayinonu and Thomas Rush behind the top three edge rushers — Harold Landry, Arden Key and Rashad Weaver.
One more good preseason performance might just solidify his spot, meaning he’d successfully have made a jump that many — if not Murphy — think is a significant one, transitioning from NCAA D-II to the NFL.
“I can’t answer for anybody else but myself, but I think I’ve done well,” Murphy said. “I mean, just go out there and do my job [on Friday]. I think coaches see things the way they want to see them and players see things the way they want to see them. So I’m just going out there, doing my job and being exactly who I am.”