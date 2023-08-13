One of the biggest challenges Titans quarterback Malik Willis dealt with during his rookie season was making quick decisions in the pocket.
Willis’ issues with hesitation began as early as the first preseason game of 2022, when Titans coach Mike Vrabel pulled him because he was running out of the pocket too often — instead of making quick decisions and throwing the ball to open receivers.
Saturday’s loss in Chicago was just one game, a preseason game at that, but a couple of statistics from Pro Football Focus illustrate potential signs of progress for Willis. (Read more takeaways from the game here.)
In that 2022 preseason loss at Baltimore, Willis took an average of 4.37 seconds to throw the ball, a phenomenally long time, even for someone who extends plays the way he does.
That number dropped to 3.72 seconds for the entirety of the 2022 preseason and edged down further, to 3.52 seconds, in Willis’ 2022 regular-season games.
Against the Bears, Willis took an average of 3.18 seconds to throw, still longer than most NFL quarterbacks, but a significant step ahead of last year. It should be noted, too, that mobile quarterbacks typically have a higher average because of their ability to elude the rush at times.
Another telling stat when comparing Willis’ first 2023 preseason game versus his first 2022 preseason game: the number of times Willis found it necessary to scramble.
In that preseason game against the Ravens last year, Willis felt the need to scramble five times on 18 drop-backs. In the preseason loss to Chicago on Saturday, he scrambled just twice on 31 drop-backs, and both of those undesigned runs proved highly effective. Willis picked up a red-zone first down by scrambling for seven yards on third-and-six during the Titans’ first drive, and he picked up a first down on the final drive of the first half by scrambling for 13 yards on a first-and-10.
“I thought there was some composure,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said of Willis’ performance. “There were opportunities for him to run. He ran, and was able to do that. Thought he did a nice job, when he did get out of the pocket, keeping his eyes down the field and was able to be a thrower when he felt like there was something there.
“I’m never going to restrict his ability to make plays with his feet. Just be smart with the football. You saw him convert down there in the red zone for a huge first down that allowed us to then eventually score … at the end of that first drive.”
Again, it’s one game, and we have to keep in mind Willis did make some mistakes against the Bears: He didn’t need to make wide open tight end Josh Whyle, who is 6-7, leap for a pass that was tipped by Whyle and intercepted. Willis also coughed up the football on a pair of strip sacks, losing one of the fumbles.
But the Titans had to be encouraged to see Willis make progress dealing with the single biggest issue — indecisiveness in the pocket — of his rookie season.