The theme of the night for Titans quarterback Malik Willis was bouncing back.
Example one: Willis bounced back nicely from his first interception, guiding the Titans on a 59-yard drive on the next series.
Example two: Willis bounced back nicely from fumbling a botched hand-off attempt, recovering the football himself and throwing a touchdown pass three plays later.
Example three: Willis bounced back nicely from his second interception, marching the Titans 83 yards for a touchdown.
All well and good, especially because the Titans finished the preseason with a 23-7 victory Friday at Nissan Stadium, holding the New England Patriots to 79 total yards in the process.
But as nice a storyline as Wilis provided with his resiliency, it’s also disappointing that he needed to bounce back as often as he did.
Willis simultaneously had the kind of night that will lead his supporters to say he’s making strides in the right direction and his detractors to say he’s still making too many mistakes.
Both sides would be right.
It was a productive and problematic performance for the Titans’ 2022 third-round draft pick, who completed 15-of-20 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns, adding 17 yards on the ground. He connected on 14-of-15 passes after a one-for-five start, finishing with a quarterback rating of 102.3, his best of the preseason.
On the other hand, Willis threw the two interceptions and nearly lost a fumble, the kind of plays that could have been far more devastating had it been a regular-season game — and had the Patriots used any semblance of their first-team offense.
“Love the way that he competed, loved it,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said of Willis. “Got to eliminate the mistakes.”
It’s been a case of sometimes good, sometimes bad throughout the preseason for Willis, who took the vast majority of snaps and finished the three games 41-for-62 (66.1 percent) for 485 yards and three touchdowns, adding 130 rushing yards and a touchdown on 22 carries.
Pretty impressive stuff, right?
But we just can’t ignore the fact that Willis — in three games — also threw four interceptions, fumbled four times (losing only one) and was sacked eight times, at least a couple of those sacks the result of holding the ball too long.
Not so great.
The progress Willis has made was most evident on the two touchdown passes he threw against the Patriots.
On the first, Willis avoided pressure in the pocket by moving left and then — instead of putting his head down and running — finding running back Julius Chestnut with a perfectly placed touchdown pass.
“I think in that situation [last year as a rookie], if I had somebody, slightly covered, I might have took off if I saw it was man coverage,” Willis said. “But, like Julius … has been making good catches for us. So, I gave him an opportunity.”
There were similarities on his 26-yarder to Kearis Jackson in the fourth quarter, when Willis rolled right to avoid pressure, again keeping his eyes downfield and buying time for Jackson to create separation.
“Initially [Jackson] wasn’t open,” Willis said. “[But] I scrambled out to the right and found him in the back of the end zone.”
That is Willis at his best, using his elusiveness and mobility to keep plays alive, using his vision to turn those plays into big gains.
What’s head-scratching, though, is the kind of pass that Willis threw for his second interception, either failing to see — or failing to loft the ball over — New England’s Joe Giles-Harrs right in the middle of the field.
It was not all that different from the interception Willis threw in the Titans’ second preseason game, when he either failed to see — or failed to loft the ball over — Minnesota linebacker Troy Dye.
Those kinds of plays serve as a reminder that Willis last year — in just 211 regular-season snaps — threw three interceptions and fumbled three times, losing twice.
So, where does that leave us in regards to Willis, who is all but certain to begin the season as the Titans' number two quarterback?
It’s clear that Willis overall is a much better quarterback this year than last, better able to utilize his skills and — as noted — more capable of putting bad plays behind him.
“[Having] a short-term memory [is important], for sure,” Willis said. “Each play really, because you can’t worry about the last play and execute the play that you’re in right now.”
But what’s even more impressive than showing the ability to bounce back from mistakes is committing fewer of them.