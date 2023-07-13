The Titans will hold five open training-camp practices beginning later this month at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park.
All free public tickets will be claimed via lottery system, but tickets are limited.
Fans have until 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, to submit their interest for one of the five dates, and a link to the lottery for tickets can be found here.
Lottery winners will be contacted by the Titans with instructions on how to claim their tickets on July 19. They will have roughly 48 hours to go into SeatGeek and claim their ticket (July 19-21).
If a ticket lottery winner does not claim the ticket in that window, alternate winners will be given the opportunity to claim their tickets between July 25-27.
Here are the times and dates of the five training-camp practices that will be available:
Saturday, July 29: 9:15-11:15 a.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 1: 9:15-11:15 a.m.
Friday, Aug. 4: 9:15-11 a.m.
Thursday, Aug. 10: 9:15-11:15 a.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 22: 9:15-11:15 a.m. (practice vs Patriots)