The Titans have their latest kicker, and he has an extensive resume.
The team on Tuesday acquired the 38-year-old Nick Folk from the New England Patriots via trade, in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round draft pick.
A 15-year veteran, Folk has made 353-of-426 field-goal attempts (82.9 percent), including 136-of-193 (70 percent) from 40 yards and beyond.
In 2022, Folk went 32-for-37 on field-goal attempts (86 percent). The former University of Arizona standout made 14-of-19 attempts from 40 yards plus (74 percent), including four-of-five from 50-plus yards.
Folk did miss three of 35 extra-point attempts last season, and only three of his 33 kick-offs went for touchbacks.
He lost his job this year to rookie Chad Ryland, a fourth-round draft pick of the Patriots.
The Titans are hoping the arrival of Folk will bring stability to the position, as the team has cut three kickers — Trey Wolff, Caleb Shudak and Michael Badgley — in the past seven days.
Folk is scheduled to count $2.8 million against the salary cap, per Over the Cap. When the Titans cut kicker Randy Bullock during the offseason, they did so in part to save $2 million against the salary cap.
Bullock, 33, made 17-of-20 field-goal attempts last year, including seven-of-10 from 40 yards and beyond.
The Titans open the regular season Sept. 10 in New Orleans.