The Titans have their latest kicker, and he has an extensive resume.
The team on Tuesday acquired 38-year-old Nick Folk from the New England Patriots via trade, per the NFL Network.
It was not immediately clear what the Titans gave up for Folk, who played college ball at Arizona.
A 15-year veteran, Folk has made 353-of-426 field-goal attempts (82.9 percent), including 136-of-193 (70 percent) from 40 yards and beyond.
In 2022, Folk went 32-for-37 on field-goal attempts (86 percent). He made 14-of-19 attempts from 40 yards plus (74 percent), including four-of-five from 50-plus yards.
Folk did miss three of 35 extra-point attempts last season, and only three of his 33 kick-offs went for touchbacks.
He lost his job this year to rookie Chad Ryland, a fourth-round draft pick of the Patriots.
The Titans are hoping the arrival of Folk will bring stability to the position, as the team has cut three kickers — Trey Wolff, Caleb Shudak and Michael Badgley — in the past seven days.
Folk is scheduled to count $2.8 million against the salary cap, per Over the Cap. When the Titans cut kicker Randy Bullock during the offseason, they did so in part to save $2 million against the salary cap.
Bullock, 33, made 17-of-20 field-goal attempts last year, including seven-of-10 from 40 yards and beyond.
The Titans open the regular season Sept. 10 in New Orleans.