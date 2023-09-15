Heading into Sunday’s home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Titans’ defense is repeating a familiar mantra: Stop the run and make the opponent’s offense one-dimensional.
The Titans have been masters of doing just that for over a year now, as they finished first against the run last season, allowing an average of just 77 rushing yards per contest.
They started out the same way last Sunday against New Orleans, surrendering only 69 yards on the ground to the Saints. That marked the seventh straight time the Titans had held their opponent under 100 rushing yards, the longest active streak in the NFL.
But as impressive as those numbers sound, one question has to be asked: How much have the Titans benefited from their suffocating run defense?
The Titans have lost their last eight games, seven while putting together their streak of holding opponents under 100 yards on the ground. Since the start of the 2022 season, they’re 7-11 overall, though they’ve only allowed three opponents to hit the 100-yard mark during that stretch.
The theory is that stifling a team’s rushing attack turns the opponent into a predictable passing team, giving the Titans secondary more certainty about what’s coming next and increasing the ability of the front four to get after the passer.
It hasn’t played out that way, however, as the Titans finished dead last against the pass in 2022 (allowing 275 yards per game) and began the 2023 season by allowing Saints quarterback Derek Carr to throw for 305 yards in New Orleans’ 16-15 win.
Is it surprising, Titans defensive coordinator Shane Bowen was asked Thursday, that stopping the run so thoroughly and consistently hasn’t bettered the team’s pass defense?
“Yeah, you would like to think [it would], you know?” Bowen said. “You’d like to think if they’re going to sit back there and try to throw it, and we know they’re not going to try to run it so much, we should be able to rush [the passer] a little bit better. We should be able to cover a little bit better. It all goes hand in hand, right?
“[But] it takes 11 guys to stop the pass, 11 guys doing their job — the guys up front being able to affect the quarterback, the guys on the back end being able to cover and win their one on ones.”
Neither the Titans’ guys up front nor the guys in back were able to take enough advantage of opponents being one-dimensional last season. The Titans’ sack total of 39 was tied for 18th-best in the league and the secondary surrendered 29 passing touchdowns, the second-highest figure in the NFL.
In the loss to the Saints, the Titans did take down Carr four times, but still gave up eight pass completions of 15 yards or more.
Is it frustrating, Titans safety Kevin Byard was asked, that the team’s run defense — and its ability to consistently put opponents into predictable passing situations — hasn’t helped the pass defense?
“Yeah, it hasn’t,” Byard said. “If we want to be a top defense, we have to eliminate those big plays. That’s something we talked about for years. I think it’s just something we have to get done.
“I think we have the best … run defense, with that whole front seven being able to stop the run. So if we want to be an elite defense in the secondary, we have to stop allowing those big plays.”
The Titans have a challenge Sunday in stopping a Chargers rushing attack that produced 233 yards on the ground in last week’s loss to Miami.
Precedent says the Titans will win the battle on the ground.
But will it be to their advantage — or disadvantage — when Justin Herbert starts slinging the football around Nissan Stadium as a result?