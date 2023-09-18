The Titans’ running back numbers looked more familiar following the team’s Week Two win over the Los Angeles Chargers than they had a week earlier at New Orleans.
All-Pro Derrick Henry had 46 snaps against the Chargers, nearly twice as many as rookie Tyjae Spears (24), and Henry carried 25 times for 80 yards, compared to Spears’ eight carries for 49 yards.
But that Week Two ratio won’t necessarily stay the same as the season continues.
It’s unlikely we’ll see a repeat of Week One — when Spears had 34 snaps to Henry’s 30 — anytime soon, unless the Titans fall behind by a couple of touchdowns.
Still, the Titans have to be tempted to get more touches for Spears, the Titans’ third-round pick in April, based on what he’s shown in a small sample size so far.
Some Spears stat highlights through two weeks, again keeping in mind his limited carries:
Spears’ 6.9-yard average per carry on his 11 attempts is third in the league, trailing only Breece Hall of the New York Jets (9.7-yard average on 14 attempts) and Austin Ekeler of the Chargers (7.3-yard average on 16 attempts).
Spears has gained 24 rushing yards over expectation, per NFL Next Gen Stats, which ranks 10th in the league among running backs, despite the fact he has fewer carries than all but one of the top 45 backs.
Spears is averaging 2.14 rushing yards over expectation per carry, which ranks fifth in the league behind only Hall (5.8), Ekeler (3.42), Atlanta’s Bijon Robinson (2.63) and San Francisco’s Christian McCaffery (2.39).
Spears has gained 63.6 percent of his rushing yards over expectation, the highest figure in the league.
So he’s off to a great start, and Spears presents a nice alternative to Henry, who has faced eight or more defenders in the box on 50 percent of his carries, one of the reasons Henry is averaging 3.6 yards per carry through two games. Spears hasn’t faced eight or more defenders on any of his carries, per Next Gen Stats.
“We'll have to continue to try to find ways to get both those guys the ball,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. “Tyjae does good stuff and Derrick's always done good stuff. We just have to continue to work and be creative and know that they both can help us in different ways.”
That creativity may include more instances of both players in the backfield at the same time.
Both were on the field, for example, on quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s 12-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Tannehill faked first to Spears into the line, then took the ball around right end himself. With defenders expecting Tannehill to pitch to Henry, the quarterback stormed across the goal line.
Titans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly has a fun challenge on his hand moving forward — making sure his workhorse, Henry, gets enough touches to remain effective while also finding enough ways for Spears to explore his potential.
“Yeah, we hope so,” Henry said when asked if the two backs will be hard for opponents to handle. “Be a one-two punch, a great tandem. Being able to make plays and move the ball down the field. I feel we did a great job as well.”