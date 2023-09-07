The Titans’ signing of edge rusher Trevis Gipson last week looked like a sneaky good move at the time.
How often, after all, does a player who’s piled up 10 sacks over the past two seasons become available for the taking just days before the regular season begins?
All of a sudden, it looks like Gipson’s addition might be that much more valuable, given the Titans’ injury report.
Edge rusher Harold Landry (abdomen) was a limited practice participant on Wednesday and appeared limited once again on Thursday.
So it’s possible that Gipson, a three-year veteran with 19 career starts, might play more of a rotational role than might have been originally expected of a recent signing. The other edge rushers on the roster include Arden Key, Rashad Weaver and rookie Caleb Murphy. Denico Autry plays on the edge at times as well.
“I hope [he’ll help the rotation] a bunch,” Titans defensive coordinator Shane Bowen said Thursday. “We’ll see how many [guys] we have on game day, what that looks like. It’s been noted how many snaps Harold has played for us in the past. Hopefully we can take a little bit off him with the added depth we’ve created.”
The Titans got an eyeful of Gipson in the team’s preseason opener against Chicago, when he delivered a monster performance against Tennessee’s reserve offensive linemen. He piled up eight pressures, per Pro Football Focus — one sack, one hit and six hurries — in that contest.
So the Titans had to be a little surprised — and a little thankful — the Bears chose to release him as part of the team’s final cuts.
Gipson felt some of the same emotions.
“Yeah, I was surprised,” Gipson said. “But it’s inevitable in this league. Change is inevitable. So I’m just taking it with a grain of salt, keeping it going, man. Football is football, no matter what jersey.”
The hope is that the 6-4, 263-pound Gipson finds the kind of fit with the 2023 Titans that he did with the 2021 Bears. In that season, Gipson’s second in the league, he was a force coming off the edge, posting seven sacks, 27 pressures, seven quarterback hits, seven tackles for loss. He also forced five fumbles — tied for third in the NFL among edge rushers.
When the Bears changed schemes in 2022, switching from a 3-4 to a 4-3 defense, many of Gipson’s numbers dropped. He had three sacks, four tackles for loss and didn’t force a fumble.
So it’s hardly surprising Gipson is eager to return to a 3-4 system with the Titans.
It looks like a fit for both sides.
“I’m very excited, man,” Gipson said. “I love the attacking scheme here and I’m just anxious to get after it with these boys.
“I like being on an edge, not necessarily inside. This is what these guys have. That’s the scheme they have here and I’m excited to get back to do what I can do best.”