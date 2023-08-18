The Titans’ trip to Minnesota for preseason practices has been a costly one.
On Thursday, Titans coach Mike Vrabel told media that rookie quarterback Will Levis left practice against the Vikings early due to injury, prior to a two-minute drill he’d been scheduled to participate in. Vrabel did not specify the injury, though it was reportedly to Levis’ lower body.
“He got the same amount of reps as Malik (Willis) up until the two-minute,” Vrabel said. “But they took him in, and we'll see where he's at for the game on Saturday.”
The Titans play the Vikings in the teams’ second preseason game on Saturday.
What would the Titans do if Levis, the Titans’ second-round pick in April, is unavailable against Minnesota? The options could include signing a free-agent quarterback, letting Willis play the entire game or letting starter Ryan Tannehill play part of the contest.
“We'll let you guys know on Saturday,” Vrabel said.
If Levis has to sit out Saturday – or for a longer stretch of time – some of the veteran quarterbacks currently unsigned include Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan, Joe Flacco, Nick Foles and Chase Daniel among others, per Spotrac.
The injury to Levis came a day after wide receiver Treylon Burks left practice after reportedly spraining the lateral collateral ligament in his left knee.
Vrabel said Thursday that Burks’ injury could have been worse.
“I don't think it's going to be a long-term thing or [any] structural damage,” Vrabel said. “Anticipating him being back. Not putting a timeline on it. But I think that it was a best-case scenario.”
How has Burks handled the situation?
“I think when you have that type of thing, and you feel something ... I think relieved and we'll rehab him, and I know he'll work hard to get back," Vrabel said. "And when he's ready to come back out, he'll help us.”
Vrabel praised both of his young quarterbacks prior to Levis’ injury on Thursday.
“I thought the ball came out quicker today than it did [Wednesday] with some of the looks,” Vrabel said. “I know that they watch the tape, studied hard and wanted to come back out here today. Both ... Malik and Will had some third-down conversions. I thought they were better today than they were [Wednesday]. And I thought both of them had fairly good days.”