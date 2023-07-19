The Titans are looking outside the building for a solution at right tackle, according to a report.
The team will bring in free agent tackle George Fant, a Western Kentucky alum, for a workout on Saturday. There’s a good chance the Titans will sign Fant, according to The Score’s Jordan Schultz, assuming the visit goes well.
The Titans ran into trouble at right tackle last month, when the NFL announced it had suspended Tennessee’s starter, Nicholas Petit-Frere, for the first six games of the 2023 season. He violated the league’s gambling policy by betting on non-NFL sports at the club facility.
The Titans could have turned to veteran swingman Jamarco Jones or rookie Jaelyn Duncan, a sixth-round pick last April. But neither player has logged many snaps at right tackle.
Another potential solution would have been to move likely starting right guard Daniel Brunskill over one spot. Brunskill did play 274 snaps at that position in 2019. But had the Titans chosen that course of action, they would have needed to find a potential new starter at right guard.
The 6-5, 322-pound Fant, a six-year NFL veteran, has plenty of experience at both tackle positions.
He played 309 snaps at right tackle last season for the New York Jets and 207 at left tackle. In 2020, Fant played 689 snaps at right tackle, 139 at left tackle.
The 31-year-old Fant, who’s started 60 of his 83 NFL games, did not have good blocking numbers last season, per Pro Football Focus. He posted an overall grade of 48.4 — 56.3 as a run blocker and 46.7 as a pass blocker. In 514 pass-blocking snaps, Fant allowed five sacks, eight quarterback hits and 14 quarterback hurries.
But the numbers were much better two seasons ago. In 2021, Fant had an overall grade of 71.1 — 59.9 as a run blocker and 75.1 as a pass blocker. In 889 pass-blocking snaps that year, Fant allowed one sack, three quarterback hits and 14 quarterback hurries.
Originally an undrafted free agent who signed with Seattle in 2016, Fant has an interesting back story. He was a basketball player at Western Kentucky during his first four years, only switching to football for his final year at the school.
Fant was clearly interested in the Titans this offseason, judging from his response to a fan on Twitter: “All they gotta do is call.”
Apparently, the Titans have done just that.