The Titans placed running back Hassan Haskins on injured reserve Monday, meaning that in all likelihood, he will not play for the team this season.
A fourth-round pick out of Michigan in 2022, Haskins suffered an undisclosed injury earlier in camp and did not play in the Titans’ last two preseason games.
Haskins drew unwanted attention two months ago when he was arrested and charged with a felony crime of aggravated assault by strangulation. He was released on $10,000 bond. Haskins allegedly strangled his girlfriend, Makiah Green, twice during an argument on June 22, once for 10-15 seconds. She provided police with photos of bruises, red marks and scratches on her arm, cheek and neck.
He has a court date Wednesday in front of Davidson County Judge Ana Escobar.
In 15 games during his rookie season, the 6-2, 228-pound Haskins had 155 offensive snaps. He carried 25 times for 93 yards, caught 11 passes for 57 yards and returned 19 kicks for 414 yards — a 21.8-yard average. Haskins made more of an impact on special teams, finishing third on the team with 13 tackles.
Haskins’ status leaves the Titans with four healthy running backs — Derrick Henry, Tyjae Spears, Julius Chestnut and Jacques Patrick. The team’s roster stands at 81 players and must be reduced to 53 by Tuesday at 3 p.m.
In most instances, a player placed on injured reserve before a team announces its initial 53-man roster is done for the season.
But technically, there’s an outside chance Haskins could return to the Titans in 2023.
If the two sides reached an injury settlement in the next few days, Haskins could be released and, after a designated period of time, would be able to re-sign with the Titans or any other team.
Another option could occur if Haskins became healthy at some point during the regular season, and as a result had to be released from injured reserve. He could re-sign after a designated period of time.
But those scenarios don’t often play out, and it's also unclear how long Haskins’ injury will take to heal.