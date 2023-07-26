In comments he made during the offseason, a month before the NFL announced his gambling suspension, Titans starting right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere said the league hadn’t taught its players well enough when it came to new betting guidelines.
On Wednesday, speaking publicly for the first time since the six-game suspension was leveled, Petit-Frere changed his tune.
The only person to blame for Petit-Frere’s violation of NFL gambling violations, he said, was Petit-Frere himself.
“At the end of the day, it’s my responsibility to understand the policies, go through the entire handbook — every single line — and just make sure I know what I need to do so I can be out here with my teammates,” said Petit-Frere, who also apologized to teammates, coaches and fans.
“The confusion was just that I need to understand the policy better. It’s just on me and it’s something that I take full responsibility for and that’s kind of just as much as I can say on it.”
Had Petit-Frere bet on NFL games, he likely would have received an indefinite suspension, as was the case with a handful of other players.
Petit-Frere’s violation, betting on non-NFL sports while at the team facility, was a lesser offense.
A third-round pick out of Ohio State in 2022, Petit-Frere declined to say what he was betting on or how much money was involved.
“I don’t really think that matters,” Petit-Frere said. “It’s just that I broke the policy, and that’s kind of the main thing that’s being established [by the NFL], and that’s why I have the suspension.
“What I need to do is learn from it, get as many reps as I can out here and be as great a teammate as I can on the field. [I want to be] even a better person, better teammate off the field, make sure I help everyone around me and make sure that this team can win games when I’m not here, and then when I come back, that we become even better.”
The good news for Petit-Frere and the Titans is that he’s still allowed to practice throughout training camp and participate in preseason games.
It’s unlikely Petit-Frere will get a lot of first-team repetitions during that stretch, since the Titans have to ready his replacement. But it does offer Petit-Frere the opportunity to learn and improve over the next few weeks.
“We work every day,” Petit-Frere said. “We have a lot of [independent] drills. We do a lot of one-on-one reps, and it’s about me learning on the field and watching film.
“This is something [similar to what] I worked through last year. I wasn’t a starter when I first got here. I had to work through being [third string], got to being [second string] and then I worked up to becoming a starter. It’s going to be the same thing as last year, so I already have a little experience with that and I’m going to be even better because now I know how it goes.”
Meanwhile, there was no further news on free agent tackle George Fant, who worked out for the team on Saturday and was at the Titans facility on Tuesday.
Vrabel indicated earlier this week that, as the roster stands now, Jamarco Jones would be getting snaps in Petit-Frere’s spot. The 6-4, 293-pound Jones missed all of last season with an elbow injury.
In his three seasons in the league, Jones has played 36 games, starting seven. But he’s played just 85 career snaps at right tackle, per Pro Football Focus, none since Week 3 of the 2021 season.
“Jamarco's played a lot of ball in his league,” Titans general manager Ran Carthon said. “He has versatility, which is key for the O-line. The name of the game is getting the best seven or eight guys active on game day that could do a bunch of things for you. So, Jamarco's been in there some, playing some right tackle. So we're confident in him.”