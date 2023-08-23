Michael Badgley is hoping his second run with the Titans lasts a little longer than the first.
But the veteran kicker didn’t make a great initial impression.
Nor did he get a big vote of confidence from Titans coach Mike Vrabel.
Badgley was signed Tuesday after the team released both previous kickers on the roster — Caleb Shudak and Trey Wolff.
Arriving in Nashville the day after he’d been released by Washington, Badgley made nine-of-13 field-goal attempts in his first Titans practice.
He missed from 33, 43 and 48 yards during an initial set of 10 attempts, then missed a 44-yard attempt at the end of a two-minute drill. He ended practice on a better note, hitting from 33 and 50 yards.
“No excuses,” Badgley said. “Just got to make the kicks. But I’m not really going to sweat it over practice.”
Badgley had worked with Titans long snapper Morgan Cox previously, but this was his first time with holder Ryan Stonehouse.
“All right,” Badgley said of his first day. “Still, it’s just practice, figuring some stuff out. Then just get ready to play against New England, make some kicks.”
The Titans first signed Badgley in 2021 as an emergency replacement for Sam Ficken, who suffered a groin injury two days before the regular season began. Badgley missed his lone field-goal attempt in that loss to Arizona, and he missed one-of-two extra points. The Titans cut him two days after signing him, making room for Randy Bullock.
Badgley, 28, has kicked for Indianapolis, Chicago and Detroit since then, going 42-for-49 overall (85.7 percent) and 11-for-14 from 40 yards or more (78.6 percent). The Lions released him in July, and the Commanders released him Monday after Badgley lost a kicking battle with Joey Slye.
“You know, it’s just part of the job, I guess,” Badgley, who attended the University of Miami, said of three teams in just over a month. “It’s one of those things where I’m confident in my ability. So I guess it’s just up to the teams to figure out what they want to do.”
Vrabel made it clear Badgley isn’t guaranteed to have the job when the regular season begins Sept. 10 in New Orleans.
“We've had Michael here before and he's got the next crack at [the kicking job],” Vrabel said. “I'm sure we'll look at other ones, too.”
Shudak had gone 46-for-51 (90.1 percent) in practices prior to the team’s work in Minnesota last week, per Titans senior writer Jim Wyatt, and Wolff had connected on 51-of-58 attempts (87.9 percent) during that stretch.
Both kickers had some difficulties in the windy conditions at the Minnesota practices.
In the preseason games, Shudak hit on his lone field-goal attempt (from 41 yards), but also had one of his two kick-offs land out of bounds.
Wolff made one of two field-goal attempts in the preseason (missing from 48 yards) and looked a little shaky on extra points at Minnesota. He bounced one in off the upright and slid in another just inside the upright. Wolff put four kick-offs into the end zone but all were returned.