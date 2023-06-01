In his first year as the Titans’ new quarterbacks coach and passing-game coordinator, Charles London finds himself dealing with two inexperienced pupils.
But he doesn’t envision changing his teaching methods whether he’s working with rookie Will Levis, second-year player Malik Willis or 11-year veteran Ryan Tannehill.
One reason? All three quarterbacks are new to the offensive scheme of Tim Kelly, the team’s new offensive coordinator.
“I know they’re all in different stages of their career, but you teach them all the same way,” London said Wednesday. “You come out on the field and you coach them the same way. You don’t coach Ryan any different than you coach Malik or you coach Will. You see what they can handle and you just keep trying to push the envelope with all three quarterbacks.
“The [offensive] system is new to Ryan as well, and he’s done a great job studying and coming in, being demanding of the guys. So they’re all at different points in their career, but they’re all learning a new offense.”
London took the same approach the last two seasons in Atlanta, when he dealt with a broad cross-section of quarterbacks.
In his first year as Falcons quarterbacks coach, London’s room included Matt Ryan (then in his 14th season) along with far less-developed players like Josh Rosen and Felipe Ranks. In his second season with Atlanta, London coached former Titan Marcus Mariota (in his eighth season) as well as rookie Desmond Ridder.
“Really what I learned from a rookie quarterback perspective is that you’ve got to push the envelope with them,” London said. “You’ve got to throw as much information at them and let them grow from there. There’s going to be some struggles and some hiccups along the way.
“But I don’t think you can baby them. I think you’ve just got to throw as much and you can at them, see if it sticks and have them grow each day.”
London said that if any of the quarterbacks need extra meeting time moving forward, he’s happy to meet with them.
But he thinks they’ve responded well to his approach so far.
“I think all three of the quarterbacks have done a great job handling the information,” London said. “They’re very open-minded. They ask really good questions. They put in the time at night studying and coming in to prepare every day to work.”
Here are some quick London thoughts on each of the quarterbacks:
On Tannehill: “Ryan’s been great. He’s played a lot of good football here in Tennessee. He’s done a great job really showing these guys the ropes, how a quarterback leads, how you handle yourself at the position. So it’s been great for Malik, and it’s been great for Will coming in. We couldn’t be happier with Ryan.”
On Willis: “I’ve watched Malik from afar. Obviously we evaluated him last year when I was in Atlanta and we just want Malik to continue to grow in what we’re asking him to do. I think he’s done a good job of doing what we’ve asked him to do. We tasked him with some stuff this offseason and he’s done a great job of that. He’s come in prepared every day and working hard. Just want to see him get better.
What did you ask him to do this offseason?
“You know, just command of the huddle, command of the offense. He did a lot of studying, learning defenses, a lot of stuff that we’d asked him to do, and he came and did a great job with it.”
On Levis: “I think Will’s done a good job of just coming in and keeping his mouth shut and going to work. Obviously he played in a pro-style offense in Kentucky. So he’s been in the huddle. He’s called plays. He’s been under center. So I think that kind of helped him with the transition so far. But I think we’ve just asked the same from Will as the other quarterbacks. Just come out every day and try to get better, try to improve on our mistakes from the day before.”
What did you think of Levis leading up to the draft?
“Obviously a big, strong guy, strong arm. Obviously you like the fact that he’s played in a pro-style offense because you can see some of the concepts that you may ask him to do at this level. You can see him do it in college. Just [felt] like he had tremendous upside as we watched him.”