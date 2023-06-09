Tom Brady feels Will Levis’ pain.
The Titans rookie quarterback appreciates it.
Levis had a tough NFL Draft experience on April 27, when he was unexpectedly passed over in the first round — enduring one camera shot after another as dozens of players were picked ahead of him.
Tennessee finally ended Levis’ wait the following night, when the organization chose him with the second pick of the second round, No. 33 overall.
In a video-taped message from Fanatics that hit social media on Thursday, Brady delivered a personal message. It was one of several delivered by NFL stars to this year’s rookie class.
Brady was a sixth-round pick of the 2000 draft, selected with the 199th overall selection.
“Waiting around on draft day, it sucks,” Brady said on the message. “I know the feeling. It’s not easy. But I promise you one thing. It’s going to make everything that happens from this point on that much sweeter.”
Levis said following the Titans’ minicamp on Thursday that he appreciated Brady’s advice and encouragement.
“That was such a cool experience," Levis said. "For [Fanatics] and everyone involved to think of that and do that for all of us, was really like [being] a little kid — all of our dreams come true. I’m just so thankful for that, and it’s cool to say I’ve hung out with Tom Brady. It’s pretty sweet.”
The video was actually not the first interaction between Brady and Levis.
On May 18, Brady talked over lunch with Levis and three quarterbacks drafted in this year’s first round — Bryce Young (Carolina), C.J. Stroud (Houston) and Anthony Richardson (Indianapolis) — at the NFL Players Association Rookie Premiere in Los Angeles. The annual event helps educate rookie players about the business aspects of football and helps them launch endorsement careers.
Levis admitted to being very starstruck upon meeting the now-retired Brady, who won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
“The first time [meeting Brady] was like the only time I’ve really gotten the butterflies like that meeting somebody,” Levis said. “He’s an awesome dude, and when you meet him and talk to him, you understand why he’s been so successful.”