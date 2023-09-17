It had been a quiet return to action for Titans edge rusher Harold Landry.
Just over a year after undergoing ACL surgery in 2022, Landry set foot on the field in New Orleans for the Titans’ opener last Sundays. While Arden Key and Denico Autry racked up sacks and pressures in that game, Landry flew under the radar, making one tackle in his 57 snaps.
Was he still working through rust after missing an entire season? Was he at less than 100 percent, still recovering from the knee injury? Was the abdominal issue that had limited him in practice impacting him?
Whatever the case, Landry reemerged at one of the most critical moments in the Titans’ 27-24 overtime win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, making the kind of play reminiscent of his Pro Bowl season of 2021.
With just 20 seconds left in regulation, the Chargers — trailing 24-21 — had driven 57 yards to the Titans’ seven-yard line. On third and three, Landry took an inside route toward Justin Herbert, bulling his way past Chargers tackle Trey Pipkins III and sacking the quarterback for an eight-yard loss.
Instead of scoring a game-winning touchdown, the Chargers were forced to settle for a field goal that led to overtime.
“I ran a game with [Denico Autry] where I was the penetrator and he was the looper and he did an awesome job setting up the guard,” Landry said. “I did my part in getting in there and doing what I was supposed to do and I was able to get the sack.”
It was the first sack for Landry since Jan. 22, 2022, when he recorded 1.5 of the Titans’ nine sacks during a 19-16 playoff loss to Cincinnati.
So much had happened since that game, which capped a huge season for Landry — 12 sacks, 14 tackles for loss and 22 quarterback hits. He’d signed a five-year, $87.5 million contract in March of 2022, suffered the ACL injury just days before the start of the 2022 season and watched in frustration as the Titans went 7-10 without him last year.
So how encouraging was it to take down Herbert in a critical situation, helping the Titans end an eight-game losing streak with a 27-24 overtime victory?
“It felt awesome,” Landry said. “It felt like just such a relief to get that first one under my belt. Now I just gotta start focusing on just improving, stacking days and playing better and better.”
In the long, dark days of rehabilitating his knee, Landry spoke at length to two of his Titans teammates — quarterback Ryan Tannehill and defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons — who’d battled back from ACL injuries as well.
That’s why Tannehill made it a point to seek out Landry in the locker room after the Chargers contest, congratulating him on his first game-changing play of the season.
“I'm proud of the way he battled through,” Tannehill said. “It was a lot of fun to see him make a play there at the end in a critical situation. It doesn’t get any bigger than that, where our backs are against the wall there on defense, needed a stop in order to force it into overtime, Harold comes up huge and makes a big play.
“After everything he’s went through, all the ups and downs of rehabbing and how hard that is, to see him go out there and make a play in that critical situation, is a lot of fun for me and I know we appreciate him as a team.”