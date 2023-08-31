Matthew Jackson admitted feeling a little nervous when he got the call on Tuesday.
Colton Dowell never got a call at all.
In the end, both Jackson, a Hillsboro High graduate, and Dowell, a Wilson Central High graduate, earned spots on the Titans’ initial 53-man roster.
That’s not to say their positions will be secure for the season or — who knows — even a week from today.
But it’s hard not to appreciate the stories of two underdogs — Dowell a seventh-round wide receiver out of the University of Tennessee-Martin, Jackson an undrafted free-agent safety out of Eastern Kentucky — who grew up cheering for the Titans, and now get the chance to play for that very same team.
“Those moments, that’s what this game is about,” Titans general manager Ran Carthon said. “Those stories are cool. It’s very rare you get those in our league. I was really happy to share that moment with these guys.”
The Titans took a new approach this year when it came to telling some of their undrafted free agents they’d earned roster spots, choosing to call them into the facility to deliver the news.
In most instances, a phone call and an invitation to meet with the general manager and coach on final cuts day is not a good sign.
“It was the first time I’d ever been called into the office for that, so I was kind of a little nervous, a little tension in the room,” Jackson said. “But [Carthon] relieved my tension by telling me I made it, so I felt pretty good.”
Said Carthon: “I’m sure [the players they brought in] thought they were being cut probably. I know that’s what I would have felt. But it was a cool moment to really share with those guys and we’re extremely proud of them.”
The 6-1, 209-pound Jackson, who made the team because of his hard work and potential on special teams, said he immediately started contacting family and friends to let them know the good news.
“My dad cried, my mom cried,” Jackson said. “I called my brothers, it was very nice. … Told my [2-year-old] daughter. She’s a huge fan of me.”
Dowell, who grew up in Lebanon, learned he made the team specifically because he didn’t get a phone call.
The deadline for teams to announce cuts was at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, and Dowell felt pretty good about the fact his phone had been silent.
“I didn’t get a call and it was three o’clock, so I figured I’d made it,” Dowell said. “Then I saw on Twitter that the roster was released, so …"
Just like Jackson, Dowell was quick to share the good news with his parents.
Dowell and his father, retired Lebanon fire chief Chris Dowell, used to watch Titans training-camp practices together years ago.
“[My parents] were super excited,” Dowell said. “He’s been a Titans fan for a very long time, so he was extremely excited. He didn’t cry, but he was extremely proud of me.”
The 6-3, 212-pound Dowell caught the eye of his hometown team during his senior season, when he caught 67 passes for 1,036 yards and six touchdowns. One of his best games came against Tennessee, when he made seven receptions for 112 yards in a lopsided loss.
Like Jackson, Dowell knows he’ll need to excel on special teams if he wants to hold on to his roster spot in the long run.
But both rookies took time to enjoy their initial accomplishments on the NFL level this week, achievements made all the more thrilling because of their local ties.
“It’s very cool,” Dowell said. “Me and Matt did pre-draft training [together]. It’s really awesome.
“He gets to go home to his family that are all Titans fans. I get to do the same. It’s uncommon; it doesn’t happen a lot.”