A day after the Titans’ passing game struggled in the team’s 16-15 loss to New Orleans, quarterback Ryan Tannehill sat down with his receivers and began the task of improvement.
“I was able to go through the tape, kind of talk them through what I’m seeing and what I’m expecting on certain plays, and make sure those things match up consistently, so we can be effective and efficient moving forward,” Tannehill said.
The goal is an admirable one, but the process hit a bit of a snag on Wednesday.
The Titans’ top two receivers — DeAndre Hopkins and Treylon Burks — missed practice as the team readies for this Sunday’s home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Hopkins was listed with an ankle injury, apparently suffered while he was making a reception on the Titans’ final offensive play of the loss to New Orleans.
Burks missed practice for a personal matter, per Titans coach Mike Vrabel, adding that Burks will likely be back on Thursday.
Safety Amani Hooker, who created two takeaways against the Saints — a fumble and an interception — was the only other Titans player to miss practice. He remains in concussion protocol after leaving the New Orleans game.
Three Titans were limited practice participants on Wednesday — cornerback Kristian Fulton (hamstring), running back Tyjae Spears (groin) and defensive lineman Teair Tart (groin). Fulton left the game against the Saints early because of the hamstring injury, but was back at the end of the contest.
Cornerback Tre Avery (hamstring) and offensive lineman Dillon Radunz (knee) were listed as full participants. Avery missed the game against New Orleans because of the hamstring issue.