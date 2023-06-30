Titans running back Hassan Haskins was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated assault by strangulation, according to Davidson County records.
The charge is a felony offense.
Hawkins was arrested just before 6 a.m. on Thursday, for an incident that occurred on June 22. He was released on $10,000 bond at 4:37 p.m. that same day.
Hawkins has a court date for July 10 in front of Davidson County Judge Ana Escobar.
The Titans said Friday they are aware of the situation and gathering additional information.
A fourth-round pick out of Michigan by the Titans in 2022, Haskins played sparingly behind Derrick Henry during his rookie season. In 15 games, the 6-2, 228-pound Haskins had 155 offensive snaps. He carried 25 times for 93 yards, caught 11 passes for 57 yards and returned 19 kicks for 414 yards — a 21.8-yard average.
There is competition at the running back position behind Henry this season. The team drafted Tyjae Spears in the third round. The Titans also signed Jonathan Ward, who’s played in 35 games over the past three seasons. In addition, Julius Chestnut returns after playing six games as a rookie.
Scoop Nashville originally reported the news of Haskins’ arrest.