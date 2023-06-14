Months away from the most important season of his young professional career, Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton says he’s healthy and ready for training camp in July.
Maybe even more importantly, he believes he’s better equipped to stay in that condition throughout the season.
Managing to stay on the field — and free from injury — has been the biggest issue for Fulton, a 2020 second-round draft pick, in his first three seasons.
He’s been an effective starter, posting four interceptions and 20 pass break-ups in 30 games — including 26 starts.
But the former LSU star played just six games as a rookie, and missed a combined 10 games in 2021 and 2022, largely the result of recurring hamstring and groin injuries.
So Fulton changed the gameplan heading into the 2023 offseason, spending a lot of time training with his personal team in Florida instead of attending all the Titans’ voluntary offseason training sessions.
He said he discussed his strategy with Titans coaching staff before the offseason workouts got underway.
“The season I had last year, I analyzed it, assessed it,” Fulton said. “Me and my team, some of the coaching staff here, we talked about what would be best for me to stay on the field. We made some changes and we’ve all been on the same page about that.
“So I feel confident about the plan I put in place before the offseason even started for me, and the coaches feel confident about what I have going.”
Fulton didn’t get into too many specifics about what he’d been doing differently to help guard against soft-tissue injuries, other than to say the plan was tailor-made for him.
“Just different movements of the body, that may have been for me, not for everybody else,” Fulton said. “So I had to learn those things about my body, and my trainer back in Miami has helped me understand those things. So I feel like that’s going to help my body perform better and like I said, I’m feeling great.”
Titans coach Mike Vrabel, frustrated by the amount of injuries his team dealt with the past two seasons, singled out Fulton and linebacker David Long at the end of last year as “repeat offenders” when it came to soft-tissue injuries.
The Titans allowed Long to pursue free agency after the season, while Fulton — unless re-signed — will be a free agent following the 2023 season.
But Fulton downplayed any potential ill will between he and Vrabel as a result of the comments.
“I’m cool with what coach says,” Fulton said. “Obviously we’re on the same page. We’re in great spirits with each other. But I just got to take care of my part. At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter what my position coach, head coach, say. At the end of the day, I know I just gotta do my part staying on the field and that comes with me doing what I have to do.”
Asked if he was satisfied with how Fulton’s offseason work had gone before he returned to Nashville earlier this month, Vrabel talked in generalities about what’s expected of different players at different positions.
“We ask every player that you train the way you’re going to play,” Vrabel said. “When you play a skill position, you have to run. You have to go and open up. You have to change direction, and it’s not five yards. It’s whatever you have to cut, so there’s reactionary movements. … That’s why we do the drills that we do. It’s why we practice the way we practice.”
Does he feel good about the changes Fulton has implemented?
“I think that will all be determined by how training camp goes,” Vrabel said, “and how he performs on the field.”