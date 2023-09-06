It’s not often the words “injury report” and “good news” have been used in the same sentence by Titans fans over the past couple of seasons.
But the team’s first official injury report of the 2023 season on Wednesday was cause for relief.
Every eligible Titans player practiced to some degree, with only three — edge rusher Harold Landry (abdomen), offensive lineman Dillon Radunz (knee) and cornerback Tre Avery (hamstring) — listed as partial participants.
Three other Titans — wide receiver Treylon Burks (knee), edge rusher Arden Key (calf) and quarterback Will Levis (calf) — were listed on the injury report, but all were full practice participants.
In 2022, the Titans were already dealing with several injuries, even before the season’s first game. Four players were on injured reserve and one on the physically unable to perform list by the time Tennessee played its opener, and two others — defensive Lonnie Johnson and offensive lineman Jamarco Jones — sat out Week One due to injury.
The Titans wound up using 86 players in 2022, a year after setting an NFL record by using 91 in 2021.
Wednesday’s report marked another encouraging step for Burks, who suffered a sprained lateral collateral ligament Aug. 16 in a practice at Minnesota. But he was back on the practice field just 12 days later, and it appears the 2022 first-round draft pick is fully healthy heading into Sunday’s season opener at New Orleans.
Burks, who’d earned a lot of praise for his rigorous offseason work, said he was happy his quick return allowed for several practice days before the opener.
“Oh yeah, 100 percent,” Burks said. “That’s just going to help me keep getting better and better, and doing the little extra things just to make sure that I’m back and healthy.”
Landry and Radunz are both returning from ACL surgeries in 2022, though Landry’s injury occurred prior to the start of last season and Radunz’s was in December. It was interesting to note, however, that Landry was listed on Wednesday’s report with an abdominal injury — not a knee issue.
Key, a training-camp standout, had missed multiple practices before returning on Wednesday.
Levis, the Titans’ second-round draft pick in April, missed the last two preseason games with the quad injury. But he’d been participating in recent practices.