Say this for Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans offense in DeAndre Hopkins’ debut game: They did everything in their power to force feed the ball to their new star receiver against New Orleans.
When you sign a player with 853 career catches, that’s what you do, right?
But that strategy proved only moderately productive, and it actually worked to the Titans’ detriment at times during Sunday’s season-opening 16-15 loss to the Saints.
Tannehill targeted Hopkins 13 times against the Saints, tied for the third most of any player over the NFL’s opening weekend. It also marked the most times Tannehill had targeted a single receiver since December 2021, when he threw 16 times to A.J. Brown in a win over the San Francisco 49ers.
There were times, however, where it felt like Tannehill — and presumably the Titans’ play-calling — was focused too much on getting the ball into Hopkins’ hands.
On the first of Tannehill’s three interceptions, for instance, he lofted a ball deep downfield to Hopkins, who was working against double coverage. Perhaps the thinking was he wanted to give Hopkins the opportunity to win a contested catch. If so, the plan backfired, as Marshawn Lattimore out-leaped Hopkins and came down with the pick.
On the third of Tannehill’s interceptions, he looked bound and determined to throw the ball to Hopkins down the right sideline, even though Hopkins was well covered by Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo. Sure enough, it was Adebo who better positioned himself for the throw, making the pick that led to the Saints’ winning touchdown.
The CBS broadcast team noted on the third interception that Tannehill appeared to be looking to make a back-shoulder throw to Hopkins, who instead ran more of a go route straight down the sideline. Tannehill was clearly frustrated, as cameras caught him putting both hands on his helmet following the interception, and later throwing a tablet to the ground on the Titans bench.
“I’m not going to get into all the interceptions and what caused them all,” Tannehill told reporters afterward. “But at the end of the day, got to clean them up and eliminate them.”
In the end, Hopkins wound up catching only seven of the 13 passes thrown in his direction (a 54 percent success rate), totaling 65 yards (a 9.3-yard average) and three first downs.
In comparison, the only two receivers in Week One thrown to more often than Hopkins were far more productive, as Miami’s Tyreek Hill caught 11 of his 15 targets for 215 yards and two touchdowns and the Los Angeles Rams’ Puka Nacua caught 10 of his 15 targets for 119 yards.
While Tannehill may have forced a pair of throws to Hopkins that were picked off, the quarterback shouldn’t take all the blame for a performance between the two that lacked chemistry and efficiency.
That’s because Hopkins wasn’t often presenting himself as a wide-open option. He averaged about two yards of separation when targeted, per Next Gen Stats, about a yard below the NFL average. Hopkins also averaged a mere 0.6 yards after the catch, an indication of how tightly he was covered.
All the passes that were thrown to Hopkins meant a quieter day for players like wide receiver Treylon Burks, the Titans’ 2022 first-round pick, and tight Chig Okonkwo, who seemed to be oozing potential heading into his second season.
Burks wasn’t targeted a single time in the first half on Sunday and Okonkwo just once on a pass that fell incomplete. By game’s end, Burks had two catches for 18 yards (he dropped his other target). Okonkwo went without a reception for the first time in 12 games, as Tannehill overshot him down the right sideline on what should have been a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.
All in all, the Tannehill-to-Hopkins debut performance earned a decidedly meh review.
The connection we saw between the two in training camp, a confidence built on one big completion after another, was absent in the season-opening loss.
Was it understandable that the Titans centered much of their offensive gameplan around getting the ball into Hopkins’ hands? Sure. They would have been crucified after signing one of the game’s best wide receivers only to have him spend his afternoon blocking for Derrick Henry.
But both the productivity and efficiency of the Tannehill-Hopkins tandem need significant improvement to merit the same kind of priority moving forward.