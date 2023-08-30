The Titans have claimed defensive back Kindle Vildor off waivers from the Chicago Bears, according to the league’s transaction report.
In addition, one of the players the Titans signed to the practice squad on Wednesday is former Cleveland Browns kicker Cade York, per ESPN. He was 24-for-32 on field-goal attempts last season overall, including 10-for-15 from 40 yards and beyond. The Titans had traded for kicker Nick Folk on Tuesday, sending a 2025 seventh-round draft pick to New England.
In order to make room for Vildor on the 53-man roster, the Titans cut offensive lineman Corey Levin.
But it's not out of the question that Levin would return later in the week.
That's because the Titans plan to put wide receiver Kyle Philips on injured reserve, per The Score. Assuming that occurs, the Titans could use the open spot to re-sign Levin.
Philips suffered a reported MCL injury in the Titans’ second preseason game, against Minnesota, and has not been on the field since. He was wearing a brace on his knee in the locker room prior to practice on Monday.
When players go on injured reserve, they must sit out at least four games.
Vildor, 25, was a fifth-round draft pick of the Bears in 2020. He has played in 44 games over three seasons, starting 22 — including 21 starts over the past two seasons.
In 2022, Vildor started nine of the 11 games he played in, totaling 34 tackles, five passes defensed and one interception.
Vildor earned a 59.4 overall defensive grade from Pro Football Focus last season. He allowed three touchdown passes and committed five penalties, with opposing quarterbacks posting a 112.0 rating against him.