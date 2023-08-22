Titans coaches and players offered prayers, condolences and support for cornerback Caleb Farley following an overnight explosion at Farley’s home in North Carolina that reportedly claimed the life of his father.
According to local reports, multiple fire departments and emergency personnel from several counties responded to 292 Barber Loop in Mooresville for reports of a home explosion just after midnight on Tuesday, per Iredell County Emergency Management Agency.
The first units at the scene encountered one person exiting the house and quickly provided transport to Atrium Health Medical Center in Charlotte with non-life-threatening injuries. Another person, identified as 61-year-old Robert M. Farley, was recovered from the debris and was pronounced dead at the scene.
“I think what’s important is we do everything we can to support Caleb and his family, and do everything we can to be there for him,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. “That’s the most important thing, the focus on him. Everything else is pretty trivial.”
Added Titans linebacker Harold Landry: “[Vrabel] just told us about it at the end of practice, so I need to make sure I reach out to [Farley]. … I couldn’t imagine that happening to me. I feel for him, obviously, and he’ll be in my prayers. You just feel for him, for sure.”
The 6,391-square-foot home, owned by Caleb Farley, is a total loss, Iredell County Emergency Management said in a news release sent to USA TODAY.
The cause of the explosion was still under investigation.
Farley, who is on the Titans’ physically unable to perform list following offseason back surgery, was not at the home when the explosion occurred.
Titans running back Derrick Henry said he and Farley were two of the last people to leave the team’s locker room on Monday night.
“Just found out the news, so keeping him in my prayers,” Henry said. “I’m praying for his family, send my condolences. We all send our condolences. It’s a tragic situation. I don’t want to speak too much on it. I don’t know all the details. [But] I can’t describe the way he’s probably feeling right now. Just let him know we’re praying for him. We love him and we are all here for him if he needs somebody.”
The death of Farley’s father means he has lost both his parents. His mother, Robin, died of breast cancer in 2018.
A first-round draft pick of the Titans in 2021, Farley has had a difficult time remaining healthy during his NFL career. The Maiden, N.C., native played just three games in his rookie season before suffering a torn ACL and just nine games last year before suffering a back injury.