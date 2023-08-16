Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks suffered an apparent knee injury and was carted off the Minnesota Vikings’ practice field on Wednesday, per reports.
Video of the incident showed Burks making a long catch downfield against Vikings defensive back Akayleb Evans, then stumbling before falling. Burks got up quickly, but was putting very little weight on his left leg.
The second-year wide receiver then laid back down, according to media in Minnesota, holding his hands to his head while teammates Derrick Henry, DeAndre Hopkins and Ryan Tannehill offered encouragement. He was soon put on a cart and taken off the field, putting no weight on his left leg.
Titans coach Mike Vrabel had addressed media Wednesday morning, before the Titans’ first of two practices against Minnesota. He wasn’t scheduled to speak with media again until Thursday afternoon. The Titans play a preseason game against the Vikings on Saturday.
Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill told reporters after practice that Burks seemed upset, and said his thoughts and prayers are with his teammate.
Burks, the Titans’ first-round draft pick in 2022, has had a strong offseason and training camp.
He had a bumpy first year, beginning in rookie camp, when asthma and poor conditioning took him off the field almost immediately. Burks was sidelined for large chunks of time during that first offseason, missing valuable practice reps.
The former Arkansas standout was limited by turf toe and a concussion during his rookie season, playing just 11 of 17 games. Burks did show flashes when healthy, making 33 catches for 444 yards (13.5-yard average) and one touchdown.
Burks devoted himself to physical and mental improvement ever since the end of last season, choosing to spend much of his time at the Titans’ facility.
“Mainly my biggest thing was not repeating what I did last year coming into the offseason,” Burks said at the start of the offseason. “I feel like that I’ve mastered that and can keep going, getting better with a lot of the formations and concepts of our new stuff.
“Just having fun, really. That’s the main thing, having fun and not having that stress of coming in as a rookie, trying to prove this to this guy, prove to the coach this, just having fun.”
His improved play and fitness level was evident right away, earning praise from Titans wide receivers coach Rob Moore.
“He’s done a great job,” Moore said in June when asked about Burks’ progress. “He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do. He’s in great shape. Mentally, he’s ahead of the game. Honestly, he’s been a different player. So I’m extremely happy with where he’s at.”
The loss of Burks for any length of time would be a significant setback for the Titans, despite the fact the team signed veteran talent DeAndre Hopkins in July.
Other receivers include Chris Moore, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Kyle Philips and Racey McMath. A number of players are battling for depth spots, including seventh-round draft pick Colton Dowell, as well as Mason Kinsey, Reggie Roberson, Kearis Jackson, Tre’Shaun Harrison and Gavin Holmes.