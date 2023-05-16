It was just about a year ago that Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks endured a nightmare start to his rookie minicamp, stumbling through early drills in the Nashville heat — tormented by poor conditioning and asthma issues.
Those problems would continue to plague the 2022 first-round pick throughout the entire offseason, as he sat out the team’s mandatory minicamp that summer and got a slow start to training camp as well.
It was a disappointing start that led to a subpar season, as Burks — slowed by multiple injuries — played in just 11 games, catching 33 passes for 444 yards and one touchdown.
The lessons learned during his first year have led directly to a new approach for the 2023 offseason, as Burks — still dripping sweat from running during an OTA session — explained on Tuesday.
“I would just say that’s why I’ve been here — just making sure I’m running in the heat,” Burks said. “When I do get that [shortness of breath] feeling, I know how to control it now, just being here with [director of sports medicine Todd Toriscelli] and running with him out here, or running with the strength coaches.
[Director of sports performance Frank Piraino] did a good job of managing what I’m doing and making sure I’m not overdoing something. So it just goes back to me being here throughout the whole offseason and getting that under control.”
Does Burks, he was asked, feel faster as he approaches his second season?
“I would say I feel faster because I can breathe,” Burks said with a smile.
The changes Burks has made this offseason have not been limited to the physical.
In choosing to stay in Nashville — and spend as much time at the Titans’ facility as possible — he also feels much better about his mental preparation.
“Mainly my biggest thing was not repeating what I did last year coming into the offseason,” Burks said. “I feel like that I’ve mastered that and can keep going, getting better with a lot of the formations and concepts of our new stuff.
“Just having fun, really. That’s the main thing, having fun and not having that stress of coming in as a rookie, trying to prove this to this guy, prove to the coach this, just having fun.”
The hours spent here — as opposed to training or learning anywhere else — have allowed Burks to make connections with new offensive coordinator Tim Kelly and new quarterbacks coach/passing coordinator Charles London.
Burks said he formed a good relationship with Kelly last year, when Kelly was the team’s passing game coordinator.
“He was a great guy,” Burks said of Kelly. “I would say last year he was one of the ones that mentored me, helping me learn the offense last year. Him being offensive coordinator now makes it even better.
“So when it’s something new, he’s always on top of me, making sure I get every detail I need to know about the full concept of the play. He does a great job explaining and making sure gets points across.”
A better Burks would be a mighty important piece for the Titans offense in 2023.
The team finished 30th overall in offense last year, averaging less than 300 yards per game. The Titans were 30th in passing offense, averaging only 171.4 yards per contest.
Keep in mind, too, that the Titans have done little to address a thin wide receiver room, adding only free-agent Chris Moore and seventh-round draft pick Colton Dowell.
But as Burks prepares for a second year full of challenges, he sounds as if he’s far more ready to face them than he was a year ago.
“[A year’s experience] just gives you confidence because you’ve already been in it,” Burks said. “I got thrown into the fire, and I like being thrown into the fire, honestly. Because it makes you decide who you are, what kind of player you’re going to be.
“It makes it easier on me now because I can concentrate on the things that I know can make me better and not worry about the things in the past.”