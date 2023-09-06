It’s fair to say that a 7-10 record in 2022, a seven-game losing streak to end the season and a near-completely overhauled offensive line haven’t created great expectations for the Titans heading into 2023.
In fact, it’s difficult to find many prognosticators who believe the Titans are even in the top half of the NFL’s 32 teams.
A roundup of 10 NFL preseason power rankings found the Titans with an average placement of No. 23, with SI.com ranking the Titans highest at No. 16 and Fox Sports ranking them lowest at No. 30.
Preseason power rankings make no difference to Titans players, of course, especially since the NFL is notoriously hard to predict.
“Nobody knows,” Titans safety Kevin Byard said. “At the end of the day, nobody should really care where we’re being picked. All those things are what drives our business. Analysts are going to say what they’re going to say. 'We’re going to finish last; we might win the division; we might do whatever.' End of the day, none of that stuff really matters. End of the day, it’s about proving ourselves right.”
But rankings always provide interesting fodder for fans, so here’s a look at how the Titans stack up, according to 10 sites:
Site: The Athletic
Titans ranking: No. 22
Comment: Best-case scenario: Underestimated again, Mike Vrabel’s ability to get the most out of his players continues. Derrick Henry never slows down, DeAndre Hopkins brings the same dynamic [A.J.] Brown used to, and Chigoziem Okonkwo breaks out with a Pro Bowl berth. Jeffery Simmons and a healthy Harold Landry combine for more than 20 sacks, and the most injured defense in football a year ago turns into a top-five unit. The Jaguars are overrated by the bumbling national media, leaving the Titans to win the division that has so often been theirs over the last decade.
Site: CBS Sports
Titans ranking: No. 22
Comment: They will be tough, physical and stay in most of their games. That's the Mike Vrabel way. But this season is about Ryan Tannehill and the passing game.
Site: ESPN
Titans ranking: No. 26
Comment: On the hot seat: CB Kristian Fulton. Fulton is on the hot seat, but not because of a lack of performance when he's on the field. He has shown he's capable of taking on the opposing team's top receivers. This is a contract year, and the Titans need to see that he can play weekly. Fulton has just 24 starts over the past three seasons.
Site: FOX Sports
Titans ranking: No. 30
Comment: I'm not giving Mike Vrabel enough credit for being a hell of a coach, but it's just hard to see the vision. As much as the Titans like to pound the rock and rely on play action, their offensive line is a wreck and I'm not sure Peter Skoronski is enough to fix it. The defense is going to be good because Vrabel is coaching them, but is that enough?
Site: NFL.com
Titans ranking: No. 22
Comment: Especially on offense, the Titans feel like they're entering a flashpoint season, capable of going one of two ways. Either veterans Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry and DeAndre Hopkins flourish and put the Titans back in real contention, or they flame out collectively, pushing this franchise into the rebuild some (not Jeffery Simmons!) thought might occur this offseason.
Site: Pro Football Talk
Titans ranking: No. 17
Comment: They’re largely overlooked and ignored. Just the way Mike Vrabel would want it.
Site: Pro Football Focus
Titans ranking: No. 24
Comment: The Titans signed tackle Andre Dillard, who may have potential but hasn’t proven himself due to a limited workload with the Eagles. Despite fielding a top-10 defense already, the additions of Arden Key, an elite edge rusher, and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair will improve Tennessee's unit.
Site: Sharp Football
Titans ranking: No. 24
Comment: The Titans still have Derrick Henry, are holding onto the idea of Ryan Tannehill, signed DeAndre Hopkins, and actually have talent on defense including an underrated defensive front. The problem is that not much else on offense looks good outside of a promising rookie season from Treylon Burks, who is already injured, and the beginning of the season looks rough. This team needs a rebuild, but they are going to give it one more go this year and could surprise a little if Tannehill stays healthy.
Site: SI.com
Titans ranking: No. 16
Comment: Let’s keep in mind for a second that the Titans were 7–3 in November last year. Injuries were a difficult part of their season, but I can count 10 valuable, or somewhat valuable, players who were injured just before the end of November, and who sustained injuries throughout the remainder of the season. While all teams face some kind of attrition in that regard, and Tennessee is predisposed given the age of some of its best players, I don’t see why the Titans can’t arrive at the same point with largely the same record and see a different and better path open for them.
Site: Yahoo Sports
Titans ranking: No. 22
Comment: All the camp reports on Treylon Burks were good, until he sprained his LCL in his knee. But Burks returned to practice last week and it doesn't seem like it will be a long-term issue. The Titans need Burks to be a playmaker in his second season.