The Titans’ 16-man practice squad is made up entirely of players who participated in the team’s recently completed training camp.
But there’s an important asterisk to the list, one that will allow the Titans to add kicker Cade York without subtracting anyone. ESPN reported Wednesday that York, recently released by the Cleveland Browns, will be signing with the Titans’ practice squad. He was 24-for-32 on field-goal attempts last season overall, including 10-for-15 from 40 yards and beyond.
The Titans have an international exemption for practice-squad tight end Thomas Odukoya, meaning he doesn’t count toward the 16-man limit at this point. He also can’t be claimed off the practice squad by another team.
Tennessee can move Odukoya to the regular practice squad at any point, but there would be a three-week waiting period before he would be eligible to play in a game. If Odukoya was moved to the regular practice squad, he could not return to exempt/international status.
The Titans’ current group includes one of the team’s draft picks, former Ole Miss linebacker Chance Campbell, who was selected in the sixth round last year. He missed all of the 2022 season due to a knee injury.
Several members of the practice squad — including wide receiver Mason Kinsey, defensive end Sam Okuayinonu, defensive tackle Kyle Peko and tight end Kevin Rader — have played games for the Titans in the past.
Others, like defensive back Eric Garror, defensive back Armani Marsh, defensive end T.K. McLendon and tackle John Ojukwu, were undrafted rookies in the Titans’ camp.
Here's the full 16-man squad:
LB Chance Campbell
DB Shyheim Carter
DB Eric Garror
WR Tre'Shaun Harrison
WR Mason Kinsey
DB Armani Marsh
DE T.K. McLendon
T John Ojukwu
DE Sam Okuayinonu
DT Kyle Peko
T Andrew Rupcich
LB Thomas Rush
DT Michael Dwumfour
TE Kevin Rader
G Jordan Roos
Exempt/International Player:
TE Thomas Odukoya