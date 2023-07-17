In agreeing to terms on a two-year, $26 million contract with wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, the Tennessee Titans have either found the key to resurrecting a dormant offense or set themselves on course to relive the disappointing Julio Jones year.
Those are the two basic schools of thought regarding the 31-year-old Hopkins, a three-time All Pro who has been limited to 19 games over the past two seasons because of injuries and a six-game, performance-enhancing drug suspension.
Those viewing the situation through two-tone blue glasses see Hopkins as still one of the best receivers in the game, a player who has topped 90 catches and 1,000 yards in five of the last eight seasons.
Those who don’t like the deal see an aging receiver whose declining availability and production point to another drop in 2023.
Who’s right?
It will be months before we can begin to evaluate that answer.
But here are three key reasons to believe the Hopkins experiment will work in Tennessee — and three reasons to doubt its success:
Why it will work
The Kyler Murray games — Hopkins and Arizona starting quarterback Kyler Murray played only four games together last year because of Hopkins’ PED suspension, along with injuries to both players. In those four contests, however, Hopkins rang up big numbers, totaling 30 catches (almost eight per game on average) for 385 yards (96.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns. That’s a pretty good indication Hopkins is still able to produce elite numbers with a capable quarterback.
Hopkins’ numbers understandably took a dip when Colt McCoy and Trace McSorley were throwing him the ball. But it’s worth noting Hopkins was still very productive, even with Arizona’s second- and third-string quarterbacks. In those five games, Hopkins caught 34 passes (almost seven per game) for 332 yards (66.4 yards per game). Not bad.
Making contested catches — Hopkins did well battling defensive backs for footballs last season. In fact, his contested catch rate was 52.4 percent, well over his career average of 45.7 percent. Among receivers who caught as many passes as Hopkins last year, he ranked 12th in the league, per Pro Football Focus.
Hopkins was even more likely to get the best of defensive backs on mid-range passes, posting a 66.7 percent success rate. Per Next Gen Stats, that ranked fifth in the NFL among players who were targeted as often as Hopkins was.
The ability to win those battles would seem to be even more important for receivers as age takes away some of their ability to separate.
Sticky fingers — Along similar lines as the topic above, Hopkins snatched nearly everything he got his hands on in 2022. He dropped only one pass last season, per PFF. Among receivers who caught as many passes as Hopkins last season, only one receiver (the Los Angels Chargers’ Keenan Allen) had fewer drops than Hopkins.
Hopkins’ 1.5 percent drop rate was the second best of his career, and it compared well to his career average of 3.3 percent.
Why there’s doubt
The age game — Receivers age 31 and over, as the Post documented earlier this offseason, have made modest impact in the league in recent years. In 2022, for instance, only one wide receiver age 31 or older (Minnesota’s Adam Thielen) finished in the NFL’s top 50 in receptions (he was 29th) or yards (he was 48th). Over the past three years, only one receiver age 31 or over — Cole Beasley, formerly of Buffalo — has finished in the top 20 of receptions or yards.
Getting downfield — The numbers indicate Hopkins isn’t the downfield threat he was in 2020, when he caught 17 passes of 20-plus yards and six passes of 40-plus yards in 16 games. In the 19 games since, Hopkins has caught a combined 15 passes of 20-plus yards and just one of 40-plus yards.
Hopkins’ average yards per catch last year was just 11.2, tied for the second-lowest of his career and well below his career average of 13.2. But we need to add context here as well. In the games Hopkins was catching passes from Murray, he averaged 12.8 yards per catch. In the games, he was catching from McCoy and McSorley, he averaged 9.8 yards per catch.
Yards after catch — Hopkins has never been a huge run-after-catch receiver, but his average last year — 2.8 yards after catch per reception — was more than half a yard below his career average (3.4) and his lowest figure since 2015 (2.0), per PFF. Catching passes from back-up quarterbacks for five of his nine games last season probably hurt his numbers here, but it also may be a sign Hopkins’ burst and explosive ability are declining.
Another stat to further that argument: Over the last two seasons combined, Hopkins has forced only eight missed tackles. In the year before that, 2020, Hopkins forced 21 missed tackles.
There's your data: How do you see the Hopkins signing playing out?