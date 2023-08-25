Vanderbilt’s first step toward its stated goal of returning to postseason play comes Saturday when the Commodores open at home against Hawaii.
The team has made significant strides since Clark Lea’s first season in 2021, as the Commodores last year totaled five wins (the most since 2018), snapped a 26-game Southeastern Conference losing streak and posted their first victory over Florida since 2013.
Will the progress continue in 2023 under Lea, who signed a three-year extension during the offseason?
Here are three questions for the Commodores heading into the season:
Which running back will emerge?
Vanderbilt lost one of the SEC’s top running backs when last year’s 1,000-yard rusher, Ray Davis, transferred to Kentucky.
The two most experienced returnees at the position are junior Patrick Smith and sophomore Chase Gillespie, who combined for just 269 yards last season. Two freshmen, Sedrick Alexander and A.J. Newberry, appear especially promising as well. Lea recently noted that the 6-1, 197-pound Newberry has run over 20 miles per hour with pads on in practice, and that he has “home-run potential.”
Which three backs will log the most time in the Commodores’ rotation, and which — if any — will emerge as head-and-shoulders above the rest as the season progresses?
“That would be the one [position] on paper where maybe there’s the most glaring hole because we lost the starter from a year ago,” Lea said. “But I feel good about how we’ve developed and that depth through camp.
“We return an offensive line that blocked for a 1,000-yard rusher in our conference. I think that’s a great starting point. I think with Patrick Smith and Chase Gillespie, we return two guys that have experience for us on the field and have shown the ability to make the play when the ball is in their hands. We add to that some talented freshmen.”
How much more will Vandy throw this season?
Because of their personnel last season and because quarterback A.J. Swann — who eventually became the starter — was only a freshman, the Commodores were limited in their passing attack.
Vanderbilt attempted 346 passes (compared to 438 rushing attempts) and averaged 187 yards through the air per game.
But the 6-3, 228-pound Swann has a year’s starting experience now, and he’s looking to build on a season in which he threw for 1,274 yards, posting 10 touchdown passes against just two interceptions.
Swann will be protected by an experienced line, and the Commodores return their three most productive wide receivers in Will Sheppard (60 catches, 776 yards, nine touchdowns), Jayden McGowan (44 catches, 453 yards, three touchdowns) and Quincy Skinner (17 catches, 238 yards, two touchdowns). Two promising freshmen with local ties, Christ Presbyterian Academy’s London Humphreys and Lipscomb Academy’s Junior Sherrill, should factor in the receiving attack as well.
“We have a good receiving corps and we have good quarterback play and we have good O-line play,” Lea said. “So that’s a good combination to get the ball in the air. I’m glad to see it.”
Has the pass defense made strides?
The Commodores were too often shredded in the passing game last season, as they surrendered an average of 291 passing yards per contest, 128th out of 131 teams in the country. That was a big reason Vandy gave up 36 points per game, which ranked 125th.
Senior B.J. Anderson and junior Tyson Russell, who combined to make 16 starts last year, are listed as Vanderbilt’s starters at cornerback. But Lea has indicated he plans to work some of the younger corners — such as sophomore Trudell Berry and freshman Martel Hight — into the rotation as well.
Hawaii’s run-and-shoot attack should provide plenty of opportunity for a Vanderbilt secondary that Lea believes has improved by working against a more pass-oriented Commodores offense during training camp.
“I feel like we know way more about our play on the perimeter, just because our offense has gotten good on the perimeter and they’ve attacked us on the perimeter,” Lea said. “That wasn’t as much our design a year ago on offense, but this fall they’ve really done a nice job. So that will help us get to a launch point in this first game. … We’ll learn something about where we are and where we need to improve coming out on Saturday.”