Midway through a two-minute drill in practice earlier this week, Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill took a shotgun snap and looked downfield.
He launched a pass about 30 yards down the left side, arcing it with just enough trajectory that wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins caught it over his shoulder in stride.
That was one of seven catches on Tuesday, and the Tannehill-Hopkins duo combined for several more impressive completions on Wednesday — many during red-zone work.
Ever since the Titans signed Hopkins, a three-time All-Pro, during the offseason, it was obvious he would need to be a huge part of the offense if the team was to improve on last season’s dismal production.
The Tannehill-Hopkins connection has become even more vital in recent days, as the Titans have lost receivers Treylon Burks and Kyle Philips to injury.
The good news? The relationship — on the field and off — between the two looks like it’s progressing quite nicely as the Titans get closer to their Sept. 10 opener at New Orleans.
“I like spending time with him,” Tannehill said of Hopkins. “I think that’s one thing, you never really know how someone is going to be personally, how that relationship is going to go. Obviously, I saw his game from afar and respected his game, was a fan of his game from afar for a long time. But you don’t really know how someone is going to be when you’re in the same building and the same room together. I’ve enjoyed getting to know him and spending some time with him.”
Tannehill said he’s long appreciated the work of Hopkins, who has piled up 853 catches for 11,298 yards and 71 touchdowns in a decade-long career.
The veteran quarterback got a close-up look at Hopkins’ special talent on the very first pass Tannehill threw to him in training camp.
“It was tight coverage on a ‘go’ ball down the field, and I gave him a shot with a high ball and he went up and got it,” Tannehill said. “I knew what it was coming in, that you have to be able to throw into tight windows with him and trust him to go make the plays.
“Now we have the reps kind of stacked up now, to where I’ve seen him make it. I’ve been able to put those balls in spots where he’s been able to get it, so [I’m] excited about where he’s at and where we can go moving forward.”
Tannehill didn’t really have a go-to receiver last season, following the Titans’ decision to trade A.J. Brown to Philadelphia in March.
Robert Woods led the Titans with 53 catches — most of the short-range variety — while Treylon Burks had 33 receptions for 444 yards in an injury-slowed rookie season.
But the 6-1, 212-pound Hopkins should be a target magnet for Tannehill, whether he looks completely open or not.
“The plays I’ve seen him make over the last 10 years are the same ones I’ve seen him making now,” Tannehill said. “His body control and understanding, how to use his length and his size to create some space and get himself open, then just to trust him, knowing he’s going to either make the play in tight coverage or nobody is.
“That’s been fun for me, just getting to know his body language, how he moves, how he comes in and out of routes and just being able to trust him in that.”
The continually improving connection between Tannehill and Hopkins in training camp has not gone unnoticed.
Vrabel noted Hopkins’ especially impressive performance on Tuesday as well.
“I think if [Tuesday] is any indication, I thought that he practiced with speed and great urgency, followed it up [Wednesday],” Vrabel said. “[He’s] building up a relationship with Ryan.
“He’s played in this league a lot of years, seen a lot of coverages. It’s been fun to watch him just work with Ryan, work with young players, a fun addition to have.”