The Titans’ 23-17 loss to Chicago on Saturday in the teams’ preseason opener provided some encouraging glimpses of the Tennessee’s starting offensive line and of second-year quarterback Malik Willis.
It also raised depth questions at a number of positions, including the offensive line and the secondary
Here are 10 observations from the contest, the first of three preseason games for the Titans:
Willis shows marked improvement
The last time Titans fans saw quarterback Willis, he’d been relegated to the bench, replaced as a starter by Josh Dobbs for Tennessee’s final two regular-season games last season. On Saturday, Willis looked as if he’d taken great strides in the offseason and training camp.
His two most impressive drives were the Titans’ first series of the game (12 plays, 75 yards, touchdown) and the team’s last drive of the first half (five plays, 60 yards, field goal). In the first series, Willis used his arm and legs effectively, completing three-of-four passes for 39 yards and running twice for nine yards — one carry gaining a first down and the other a two-yard touchdown. On the series leading into half, Willis completed four-of-five passes for 42 yards and added a 13-yard scramble, setting up a field goal as the clock expired.
Not everything went well. There was an early delay-of-game penalty, a tipped interception that should have been thrown lower to Josh Whyle and a pair of strip-sack fumbles. But the feeling afterward was that Willis looked like a much more confident, effective quarterback.
“It definitely feels different than last year,” Willis told reporters after completing 16-of-25 passes for 189 yards and one interception. “Last year was my first year seeing all this stuff. Now, after a whole year seeing all the different types across the league and understanding what we’re trying to do on offense, and what we’re expecting from each play, it has been awesome to go out there and go through some real-life stuff.”
Levis has ups and downs
In his first preseason game, Will Levis, the team’s 2023 second-round pick, had some good and some not-so-good moments.
One of the highlights came early, when he connected with Mason Kinsey on a 21-yard pass that eventually led to Hassan Haskins’ touchdown run, culminating a 31-yard touchdown drive following a Chicago turnover. Levis also connected with Racey McMath on a 21-yard completion, following that up with a third-down completion to Whyle, who coughed up a fumble.
But Levis was critical of himself on the Titans’ final drive, when the team needed a touchdown to win. Under pressure at the Bears’ 36-yard line, Levis couldn’t connect with open receiver Gavin Holmes on a deep pass over the middle. Levis was picked off on a Hail Mary-type pass on the following play.
“I’m moving out of the pocket, I’m throwing off platform, but it’s a throw I can make,” Levis said of the incompletion over the middle. “I know I can make that. If I put that on him, he can catch and run, it’s a different ballgame and I’m feeling a lot better about myself right now."
He finished nine-of-14 for 85 yards and the interception.
Spears makes a strong first impression
Rookie running back Tyjae Spears is listed behind Hassan Haskins on the team’s first unofficial depth chart, but the 2023 third-round pick was the starter against Chicago. He made the most of his opportunity as well, carrying six times for 31 yards and catching one pass for four yards on the Titans’ opening touchdown drive. Spears showed nice vision on a couple of plays, running away from clogged lanes and finding open territory.
First-team O-line with a good showing
One of the Titans’ big questions heading into this season is how well a revamped offensive line will perform. Tennessee’s first-teamers — left tackle Andre Dillard, left guard Peter Skoronski, center Aaron Brewer, right guard Daniel Brunskill and right tackle Chris Hubbard — looked good in their lone series against the Bears, opening some holes for Spears and providing Willis with solid protection. Willis scrambled once on the opening drive, but it wasn’t because he was pressured right away.
“That first offensive line that went out there … they protected well, we were able to run the ball, that’s exciting,” said Titans defensive line coach Terrell Williams, who served as head coach during this contest. “We’ve got some guys we have to keep working with on technique. But that group of Brewer and [Skoronski] and Dillard and that crew, it was exciting to watch those guys go out there and block, and they were able to protect and do those things.”
Offensive line depth a problem
Once the Titans’ first-team offensive line left the game after the opening series, the pass protection was erratic. Willis and Levis were each sacked four times and pressured on several other occasions while operating behind a cast of 13 reserve offensive linemen. Jaelyn Duncan, the Titans’ sixth-round pick in April, was beaten on one of the sacks. There were times when the Titans’ young quarterbacks held the ball longer than they should have. Still, the Titans have plenty of work ahead of them building up quality depth.
Secondary depth a problem
The Titans’ top five defensive backs — safeties Kevin Byard and Amani Hooker, as well as corners Kristian Fulton, Roger McCreary and Sean Murphy-Bunting — sat this one out, and the reserves didn’t fare well, especially early in the contest. Bears quarterback Justin Fields completed touchdown passes on the team’s first two drives, the first a 65-yarder to wide receiver D.J. Moore and the second a 56-yarder to running back Khalil Herbert.
In fairness to the secondary, both those passes were actually completed behind the line of scrimmage, so the defensive line and linebackers also have culpability. Still, no defensive back touched Moore as he sprinted downfield and the defensive backs were also nowhere to be seen — until the 5-yard line — on Herbert’s reception.
The Titans also surrendered pass completions of 37 and 25 yards in the second half. On the bright side, Tre Avery did come up with an interception but was later flagged for pass interference on a way-too-early hit.
Shudak gets a leg up
In a battle of inexperienced kickers looking to land the Titans’ starting job, Caleb Shudak got a leg up on Trey Wolff.
Shudak hit his lone attempt, from 41 yards, to close the first half and give the Titans a 17-14 lead. But he had mixed results on his two kick-offs. Shudak put his first into the end zone for a touchback, but blundered on the second, putting it out of bounds to start the second half and giving Chicago a first down on the 40-yard line.
Wolff, considered the underdog in this battle, failed to take advantage of his opportunity, missing wide right on a 48-yard attempt to start the fourth quarter. He also did not produce a touchback on his lone kick-off.
Producing turnovers a plus
We’ve talked about the Titans’ three turnovers — one interception each by Willis and Levis, as well as a fumble by Whyle.
But the Titans did manage to produce three turnovers of their own, two on defense and one on special teams.
Avery’s interception of an overthrown pass — and his nifty 29-yard return — set up the Titans at Chicago’s 31 yardline and led to a touchdown. Mike Brown made a nice hit on punt returner Velus Jones and Luke Gifford recovered the fumble deep in Chicago territory. Ben Niemann’s recovery of a fumble caused by Shyheim Carter’s hit stopped a Bears drive and led to a Titans field goal.
Players who upped their stock
As is always the case in preseason games, some names made impressions that could lead to roster spots — whether with the Titans or elsewhere.
Offensively, running back Julius Chestnut’s seven carries for 46 yards included a 26-yard pick-up. He added a pair of receptions for 17 yards. McMath caught three passes for 53 yards, Mason Kinsey had four for 40 and Kearis Jackson had two for 20.
Defensively, linebacker Chance Campbell made his presence felt, totaling three tackles and a pass break-up. Defensive back Eric Garror made four tackles, including two for loss, and had a nice 17-yard punt return that set the Titans up nicely on their final drive. Brown, who hopes to be more than just a special teamer, produced a couple of good plays as well.
Early injuries
The last thing Titans fans want to hear about is injuries, after watching the team use 91 players in 2021 and 86 players in 2022.
But there were some issues in the Bears’ contest.
The most significant appeared to be defensive lineman Shakiel Carter, who was carted off the field with an ankle injury and ruled out. Running back Jonathan Ward left the game with a knee injury and tight end Thomas Odukyoya, per the broadcast team, also went to the locker room with a neck injury. Rookie wide receiver Colton Dowell, the team’s seventh-round pick in April, needed medical attention after a play in the second half before walking off the field on his own.