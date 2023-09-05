Just like his Vanderbilt teammates, quarterback AJ Swann will face his toughest test this weekend when the Commodores travel to Wake Forest for a 10 a.m. game on Saturday.
Sure, Vandy (2-0) has rung up 35 and 47 points in wins against Hawaii and Alabama A&M, respectively.
Sure, Swann has put up impressive overall numbers, completing 34-of-59 passes for 452 yards, five touchdowns and one interception.
But Saturday’s contest, Vanderbilt’s first away game of the season, comes against a Power 5 opponent that whipped the Commodores 45-25 last year.
Does that mean Vandy needs more from its sophomore signal caller than what he’s shown so far?
Not necessarily, says coach Clark Lea. In fact, he’d much prefer Swann not try to do too much.
“[We need] nothing more than routine plays, small things done well and good decisions with the ball,” said Lea, whose team is shooting for its first 3-0 start since 2017.
“[We’re] not looking for a performance out of character from him. If anything, I’d like to see him take another step in the right direction with respect to the way he makes decisions with the ball, his ball security and just facilitating offense and the other 10 players on the field.”
Swann, in his first season as the full-time starter, is coming off a mixed bag of a game in Saturday’s 47-13 victory.
He did not start well, going just eight-for-19 in the first half. Swann failed to connect on a fourth-and-three pass early in the second quarter, threw an end-zone interception later in the half and failed to lead Vanderbilt to a first down in the final drive of the half.
But he looked like a new man after halftime, hitting seven-of-10 passes for 126 yards and a touchdown in the third quarter, ripping off big chunks of yardage — including six completions of 14 yards or better. Jayden McGowan caught three of those longer passes and Will Sheppard two, one of which was a 17-yard touchdown toss.
“I loved the way we finished the game in the second half,” Lea said. “Offensively, we just struggled a little bit to get in rhythm. I thought hot and cold in the first half. But obviously I think we came out in the second half and played with confidence, had fun playing, too.”
Swann has thrown just the one interception in two games, but there have been one or two close calls as well.
The last thing Lea wants to concern himself with against Wake Forest (1-0) is turnovers, especially after last year, when the Demon Deacons crushed some early Vandy momentum by returning a Mike Wright pass 31 yards for a touchdown.
In addition to that pick, Vanderbilt lost two fumbles against Wake.
“We can’t give them more possessions,” Lea said. “If we’re going to win a game this weekend, we’ve got to protect the ball. That’s going to be really important — make good decisions with the ball at the quarterback position. Turnovers will be a key point of emphasis.”