Midway through the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints, Titans edge rusher Arden Key charged toward the quarterback, hitting Derek Carr's hand as he attempted to pass.
Titans safety Kevin Byard smartly picked up the loose ball after it landed downfield, taking it the length of the field and into the end zone.
In a tightly fought, low-scoring contest, it was a potentially game-changing play, one that — had Byard’s touchdown counted — would have given the Titans a 13-3 lead.
The problem? Officials had not only ruled the play an incompletion — as opposed to a Carr fumble — but whistled the play dead immediately.
Had officials allowed the play to continue without blowing a whistle, an overturned call would almost certainly have resulted in the Titans being awarded the touchdown.
But in the end, the Titans struck out on both counts. In addition to the blown whistle that ended the play, officials denied Mike Vrabel’s challenge that the call should have been a fumble instead of an interception.
Vrabel expressed frustration over officiating inconsistencies on plays like that.
“Next week, that’s going to be a fumble and then the next week, it’s going to be an incomplete pass, and the next week it’s going to be a fumble,” Vrabel said. “So if you’re asking me whether we should let replay sort it out, I would tell you that we should let replay sort it out.
“Proud of the way Kevin didn’t flinch and went and got the ball, and the way we tried to affect the quarterback, and it just didn’t go our way. They called it incomplete and once it goes to replay, they need clear and obvious evidence that it wasn’t a pass.”
One play later, Saints kicker Blake Grupe connected on a 33-yard field goal, tying the game 6-6 with 7:37 left in the second quarter.
It served as a potential 10-point swing in a game the Saints ultimately won 16-15.
“Again, I could sit here and debate it,” Vrabel said of the incompletion ruling. ”What needs to happen is that we all understand the call on the field was critical, and after that, you need clear and obvious evidence to overrule the call on the field. So good play there by the defense, but just didn’t get there quick enough. That wasn’t the reason that we lost today.”
Vrabel had been successful on his first challenge, which occurred on the game’s opening play — New Orleans’ kickoff return. Replay ruled that Titans safety Amani Hooker had both stripped the ball from Saints return man Rasheed Shaheed and recovered the fumble inbounds, a play that would lead to the Titans’ first field goal.
But neither Vrabel nor the Titans were as fortunate on the second go-round.