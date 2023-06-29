A Titans offensive line that was already facing plenty of question marks will now be without its only returning starter — at the same position as last year — for the first six games of the season.
Right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere, who started 16 of 17 games as a rookie last season, is being suspended six games for violating the NFL’s gambling policy, per ESPN. Petit-Frere told ESPN that he did not bet on NFL games, but did bet on other sports while at the Titans facility.
Here’s his statement to ESPN:
“Firstly I wanted to say that it’s an honor to play in the NFL and it has been a blessing to play this game.
“The NFL plans to announce another round of sanctions regarding its gambling policies and I will be included in this group of players receiving a suspension. The betting I engaged in was NOT NFL related and was legal under Tennessee law. It is only being sanctioned because it occurred at the Titans facility.”
The Titans released a statement supporting Petit-Frere.
“We have been made aware of Nick’s suspension by the league. We believe in Nick and know that he has deep respect for the integrity of the game and our organization. We will continue to emphasize to our players the importance of understanding and adhering to league rules and policies.”
Petit-Frere, a third-round pick out of Ohio State, had his share of ups and downs as a rookie starter in 2022. Pro Football Focus gave him an overall grade of 52.3 (50.0 in pass blocking and 57.0 in run blocking). He was whistled for eight penalties, and allowed five sacks and six quarterback hits in 16 contests.
Though he was only heading into his second season, Petit-Frere would have been counted on to help stabilize an offensive line dealing with plenty of change.
The Titans moved on from left tackle Taylor Lewan, center Ben Jones and right guard Nate Davis during the offseason. The only other returning player likely to start is Aaron Brewer, but he’s moving from left guard to center. Other starters could include free-agent signee Andre Dillard at left tackle, rookie Peter Skoronski at left guard and free-agent signee Daniel Brunskill at right guard.
If the Titans choose not to dip into the free-agent market, the battle to replace Petit-Frere for the first six weeks of the season could come down to veteran Jamarco Jones and rookie Jaelyn Duncan.
Jones has played in 36 NFL games, making seven starts for Seattle from 2019-2021. The Titans signed the 6-4, 293-pound Jones during the 2022 offseason, but he missed last season due to an elbow injury.
The 6-6, 306-pound Duncan was a sixth-round pick out of Maryland, where he started 39 of 42 games during a four-year career.
In an interview last month, Petit-Frere told The Tennessean that he didn’t believe the NFL sufficiently educated its players to gambling rules.
“There wasn’t really a lot of teaching from the NFL and things like that," Petit-Frere told The Tennessean. "I was actually one of the people who asked one of the most questions when it came to fantasy football and things like that. I just wanted to make sure I learned as much as I could. When we heard about [previous NFL] suspensions and things like that, I’ll be honest, a lot of the guys felt like there just wasn’t a lot of teaching in general about this offense.”
Titans coach Mike Vrabel said in May he made efforts to help educate players about the league’s gambling policies.
"We talk to the team,” Vrabel said. “I try to talk to the team about a number of things. How we act away from the building. I try to explain to them what the personal conduct policy is. What the gun policy is. What the gambling policy is. Sometimes we’re held to a higher standard based on what we do and who we do it for. It’s certainly something we try to talk to the players about and explain to them what their responsibility is."