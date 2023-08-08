If the Titans are looking for a little added motivation as they ready for the 2023 season, their fellow NFL players have provided it.
The Titans didn’t make much of a showing in the NFL.com top 100 players of 2023 list, which is voted on by the players themselves. The full list was revealed Monday night, with Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes finishing No. 1, followed by Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson, Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts, San Franscisco defensive end Nick Bosa and Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce.
Running back Derrick Henry finished highest among Titans at No. 25, followed by defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons (No. 58) and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (No. 90). Safety Kevin Byard was listed among the players who just missed the top 100, as he finished at No. 108.
All four of those players saw their positions drop from the 2022 list and following the Titans’ 7-10 finish last year.
Henry fell from 12th to 25th, Simmons from 54th to 58, Hopkins (who was with Arizona last year) from 37 to 90 and Byard from 34 to missing the cut for the top 100.
Henry’s inclusion in the top 100 was his fifth straight, beginning with a No. 99 finish in 2019, followed by No. 10 in 2020, No. 4 in 2021, No. 12 in 2022 and No. 25 this year.
“Tennessee continued to rely on its workhorse to carry the offense, and carry it Henry did, logging the most rushing attempts in the league (349),” NFL.com’s Coral Smith wrote last week. “In a rebound season after missing half of 2021 with injuries, Henry collected 1,538 rushing yards, his fourth time hitting the 1K benchmark, along with 13 TDs, as he continued to plow through defenses at an incredible rate.”
But this year was the first since 2020 the Titans didn’t have at least two players finish in the top 50.
Three Titan players have been included in the top 100 in four of the past five seasons.
The organization’s all-time high for players included in the top 100 was 2017, when six made the list: running back DeMarco Murray (No. 33), quarterback Marcus Mariota (No. 50), tackle Taylor Lewan (No. 72), tight end Delanie Walker (No. 75), edge rusher Brian Orakpo (No. 78) and defensive tackle Jurrell Casey (No. 86).
The low point was 2014, the only year zero Titans were included in the top 100.