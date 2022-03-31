Shedrick Kirk, a McGavock High School alum, is trying to catch the attention of NFL scouts.
It’s a difficult process, as the defensive back comes from Division II Kentucky Wesleyan College. But he took a big step earlier this week when he was included as a participant in the scouting pro day hosted at Tennessee State University in Nashville. (His invitation was contingent upon interest from at least one pro scout, which Kirk said he secured from the Houston Texans.)
Kirk started his collegiate football career on scholarship at Cumberland University in Lebanon. He later transferred to Kentucky Wesleyan to bet on himself, he said.
“I felt like I wasn’t growing as a football player, and with the dreams and aspirations I had, I didn’t think they could be fulfilled there,” he said.
The bet has worked out so far, and in 2021 Kirk ended his collegiate career with 36 tackles and five interceptions — tied for tops on the team.
The pro day at TSU was a little nerve-wracking for Kirk, as he was surrounded by NFL scouts and Division I athletes.
“My college is smaller, so we don’t have the same equipment,” he said. “I trained with one person to prepare. He was my teammate at Cumberland and now a coach at a high school. But as the day went on, I shook it off. Coming from a smaller school, a lot of people don’t think it’s possible to make it to the NFL, but you have to realize what you put in is what you will get out.”
Before the pro day, he was working a full-time job and getting off late at night to work out. He would repeat the same routine daily. He believes that his work ethic and athletic abilities are what he can offer the NFL.
“I’ve always worked on perfecting my craft,” Kirk said. “That is something I’ve always taken pride in, being a technician and student of the game. You can have talent all day, but if you don’t work hard that person who works hard can pass you up.”
Kirk’s love for football started when he was a kid, playing for the Rams, a little league team in Mississippi, where he is originally from. He remembers when his shoe came off but he kept running to score a touchdown. That moment helped him recognize how seriously he took football.
“I used to cry whenever we lost,” he said. “I hated losing, but I loved playing.”
He moved to Nashville in 2011, and despite the location change, he still found himself participating in his favorite sport. Kirk went on to play for multiple teams throughout Metro Schools, including DuPont Tyler Middle School, Donelson Middle School and McGavock High School.
“Football has taught me to put God first and keep the faith and believe in yourself,” Kirk said. “Always focus on why you're doing it.”
