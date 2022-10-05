On Oct. 1, former McGavock High School football player Shedrick Kirk announced via social media he signed with the Pittsburgh Maulers, a team in the United States Football League, after an unsuccessful effort to make an NFL roster.
Although the turnout following a March pro day at Tennessee State University wasn’t what he expected, he continued to pursue a career as a professional football player. Kirk, who played football at Cumberland University and Kentucky Wesleyan University, told the Post he decided to still participate in a training regimen in hopes of preparing him for the next opportunity. Kirk also worked out with the XFL earlier this year.
Kirk said he worked out with a Maulers player, who connected him with one of the team’s coaches for a one-on-one training session. The team had signed him within days.
During his spare time, Kirk said he helped football coaches at East Nashville Magnet High School train their players, which helped him learn more about the game and strengthen his football skills.
“I was around football the entire day,” he said. “That's what kept me hungry and motivated. Seeing kids that wanted better and were just like me, trying to give them hope,give them the opportunity to see it can be done.”
Although he said he is proud to make it to the USFL, he doesn’t plan to get comfortable.
“My goals are to become a captain on the team,” he said. “I feel I’ve got a chance to go in and make a name for myself right away and that's my plan. After the season, hopefully an NFL team is interested.”
Kirk said he is currently studying the Maulers playbook and training for the 2023 football season. The USFL was relaunched in 2022, with the spring season taking place entirely in Birmingham, Alabama.
Kirk said he will report to the team in February and is looking forward to giving other Nashville kids a role model.
“No matter what you're going through, no matter what storm you may be going through, God is always working for you,” he said. “If you're putting in the work and staying focused, it will happen.”