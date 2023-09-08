Titans cornerback Tre Avery has been ruled out of Sunday’s season opener in New Orleans with a hamstring injury.
Linebacker Harold Landry (abdomen) and tackle Dillon Radunz (knee) are questionable, though each player was a full participant in Friday’s practice.
Three other players listed on the Titans’ injury report this week — wide receiver Treylon Burks (knee), linebacker Arden Key (calf) and quarterback Will Levis — did not receive an injury designation for Sunday, which means they are ready to play.
The absence of Avery will hurt the team’s depth at corner. But the Titans’ recent addition of former Bears cornerback Kindle Vildor, who has started 22 games over his previous three seasons, should help bolster the position.
If Landry is able to play, it would mark his first game since 2021, as the Pro Bowl rusher suffered an ACL injury before the 2022 season. Radunz is also returning from an ACL injury that he suffered last December. Radunz was activated in late August from the PUP list, so he did not play in any of the Titans’ three preseason games.
The fact that Burks has no injury designation for Sunday is great news for the Titans, considering the 2022 first-round draft pick suffered an LCL injury on Aug. 16. But he was back on the practice field Aug. 28, continuing what was a strong offseason and training camp for him.
Titans head coach Mike Vrabel did not announce which quarterback — Malik Willis or Will Levis — will serve as Ryan Tannehill’s back-up on Sunday. Assuming the team keeps only two quarterbacks among its 48 active players, the third quarterback will only be able to enter the game following injuries to the first two.
Levis’ injury limited him to just one preseason game, the Titans’ first.