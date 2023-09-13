There’s little doubt Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill had one of the worst days of his 11-year professional career last Sunday.
One important question as the Titans ready for this weekend’s home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers: How much of Tannehill’s struggles were simply the result of him having an off day, and how much did other factors contribute to a performance that saw him throw three interceptions and post a 28.8 quarterback rating?
Because if it were simply a case of Tannehill being bad, then, wow, aren’t there some fears it might happen against the Chargers as well?
“I am totally confident in myself and my abilities, and the guys around me,” Tannehill said Wednesday. “I think that’s what it comes down to is trusting yourself, trusting the guys around you and then being able to make those plays when they come. Obviously [there’s] some room to improve on last week, but excited to attack those things this week, go out and execute the gameplan and play well on Sunday.”
Tannehill’s performance against the Saints was head-scratching, especially for a player who began the year with a quarterback rating over 100.0 for his Titans career.
In addition to the three interceptions, there were two missed long passes that might have resulted in touchdowns, and at least a couple of out patterns that were nearly picked off.
So what other factors — aside from Tannehill simply having a bad day — might have contributed to his struggles?
Here are three:
Early pressure
Tannehill was playing behind a newly assembled offensive line that surrendered a fair amount of pressure in the early going before stabilizing. Two of the three sacks of Tannehill, for instance, occurred in the first half. Tannehill was also bumped by Saints defensive end Carl Granderson just as he began his throwing motion on his first interception — a pass thrown into double coverage and intercepted by Marshon Lattimore.
It's certainly possible the Saints’ early pressure sped up Tannehill as the game progressed, to the point that his usual sound timing with receivers was thrown off.
When pressured, Tannehill went four-for-11 for 38 yards against the Saints, per Pro Football Focus, with two interceptions and a 7.2 quarterback rating.
“Ryan’s played good football for us when we’ve been able to protect him,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. “I’m confident [he’ll] hit the ones that we’re supposed to hit and eliminate the mistakes, not feeling like we have to force the ball. We will have to protect him.”
New offensive coordinator, new scheme, new personnel
The game against the Saints was Tannehill’s first under new offensive coordinator Tim Kelly, and it was also the first with All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins in the lineup.
So perhaps it’s only natural that it took a game to help work out some of the kinks.
It appeared throughout training camp that Tannehill and Hopkins had found some quality chemistry with one another, connecting on one impressive pass after another. But the tandem didn’t always appear to be on the same page against the Saints, especially on Tannehill’s third interception — when he appeared to be throwing a back-shoulder pass to Hopkins, who continued his route straight down the sideline.
“We have to be consistent with what we’re doing out here on the practice field and then have it translate over to games,” Tannehill said. “Can’t have inconsistencies there across the board, whenever we’re playing on Sunday. So just making sure we’re taking advantage of the reps in practice and that it matches up with what we’re doing on Sundays.”
Too much force feeding?
We touched on this earlier in the week, but Tannehill may have been feeling a bit too much pressure to get the ball into Hopkins’ hands.
It’s understandable, given the volume of targets Hopkins is used to getting during his 11-year career, and considering Hopkins’ resume is head-and-shoulders above those of any of the Titans’ other receivers.
That said, it did look like Tannehill had eyes for only Hopkins on at least a few pass attempts.
The veteran quarterback wound up hitting Hopkins on seven-of-13 passes for 65 yards, but the Tannehill-Hopkins tandem was not especially effective downfield.
“I think maybe [Tannehill was trying to force too many passes to Hopkins],” Vrabel said. “Obviously if the [defensive back’s] underneath, we probably don't want to throw a back shoulder. We can't throw a back shoulder. I'm okay with the decision when you're over here and you're going to give DeAndre a chance, but you got to give him a better chance.
“But I just think there's times where if a guy's double covered, we certainly need to progress through. And to progress through, you have to have pass protection to be able to take an extra hitch or to be able to come back and work the backside.“